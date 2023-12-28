50 top new games on Steam in 2023

With the Steam Winter Sale in full swing, Valve has released an interesting informational webpage detailing user statistics. The website lists major games available for sale, categorized into multiple tiers, ranging from Platinum to Silver. One of the tabs within this list includes new releases for 2023, boasting over 50 titles.

The list covers a wide range of genres, showcasing the best 2023 has to offer. Readers can find a list of all these games, ranked according to their total gross revenue, in the rest of the article below.

Top 50 new Steam games in 2023

Expand Tweet

2023 has been an incredibly strong year for gaming, thanks to the release of back-to-back blockbuster titles such as Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Baldur’s Gate 3, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom. With most of these titles releasing on Steam (along with a handful of PC exclusives), PC gaming has seen a tremendous boost in popularity, accelerated partly due to the release of the Steam Deck and other rival handheld PCs.

A list of these games can be found grouped below.

All Platinum new games on Steam in 2023

The Platinum tier represents the best games to be released on PC this year. All these titles are truly exceptional, with entries such as Resident Evil 4 (remake) and Baldur’s Gate 3 going toe-to-toe as game of the year contenders. The Platinum tier includes:

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor

Sons of the Forest

Resident Evil 4

Baldur’s Gate 3

Remnant 2

Cities Skylines II

Hogwarts Legacy

Starfield

EA Sports FC 24

Street Fighter VI

Payday 3

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

All Gold new games on Steam in 2023

The Gold tier comes next, representing titles such as Dead Space (remake) and Dave The Diver. Despite not being in the Platinum tier, the winners of the Gold tier are still spectacular games in their own right. They include:

ARK: Survival Ascended

Party Animals

Atomic Heart

Dead Space

BattleBit Remastered

The Finals

Mortal Kombat 1

Age of Wonders

The Outlast Trials

Football Manager 2024

Dave The Diver

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

All Silver new games on Steam in 2023

The Silver tier represents the bulk of the games released in 2023. While these games are unlikely to break records, they are still quite worthy in their own right. The tier includes titles such as Diablo IV, Hi-Fi Rush, and Far Cry 6. The entire list can be found below:

Lies of P

For The King II

Ready or Not

Six Days in Fallujah

Darkest Dungeon II

Octopath Traveler II

Starship Troopers: Extermination

Wartales

Kerbal Space Program 2

The Last of Us Part 1

Far Cry 6

Lords of the Fallen

Rogue Trader

Forza Motorsport

Wild Hearts

Diablo IV

Love Is All Around

Hi-Fi Rush

Company of Heroes 3

Marvel Snap

Wayfinder

Risk of Rain Returns

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

NBA 2K24

Dredge

F1 23

For more updates on the ongoing Steam sale, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.