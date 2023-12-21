Steam Winter Sale 2023 end date and time, best deals, and more

With 2023 nearing an end, the final Steam event of the year is here. As always, the Steam Winter Sale 2023 is one of the biggest sales on the digital games storefront. In anticipation, players must ready their wallets before checking out some of the best discounts and offers on games, both cutting-edge and older titles on the marketplace.

Here is everything players need to know about the upcoming Steam Winter Sale 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best Steam Winter Sale 2023 deals explored

Ghostrunner 2 (30% off at $27.99)

Players will return to Dharma Tower as part of a new resistance group aiming to bring peace to the lawlessness after the death of the Keymaster. Jack the Ghostrunner is back to cause havoc with his blade in challenging one-hit-one-kill combat encounters against varied foes and powerful bosses.

Read our review to see why it's worth checking out.

Resident Evil 4 (50% off at $29.99)

Capcom's remake of the most iconic survival horror game out there is equally mind-blowing in terms of scope and execution. Leon S. Kennedy must yet again track down the US President's daughter Ashley from a cult in a rural Spanish village with his handy arsenal of weapons.

God of War (50% off at $24.99)

The 2018 soft reboot of Kratos' journey takes him to ancient Norse lands where the gods live and breathe. With his son Atreus, the hardened warrior embarks on a journey to fulfill the wishes of his deceased wife, Faye, by spreading her ashes across the nine realms while also battling dangerous foes that stand between them.

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves (50% off at $24.99)

Players gain access to two quality PS4 titles in the Legacy of Thieves collection: Uncharted 4 A Thief's End and Uncharted The Lost Legacy. Players embody Nathan Drake in the former while hunting down the treasure of Captain Henry Avery and Thomas Tew. Meanwhile, the latter features Chloe Frazer trying to track down the fabled Tusk of Ganesh.

NieR Automata (60% off at $15.99)

Set on a post-apocalyptic Earth, control a series of Androids tasked with destroying the remnants of a robotic race after humanity has long gone extinct. Developed by PlatinumGames of Bayonetta fame, this hack & slash JRPG will make players face philosophical dilemmas alongside powerful bosses.

Monster Hunter Rise (60% off at $15.99)

Players will protect Kamura Village from rampaging monsters as a hunter. With varied weapons to pick from and even more bizarre monsters to fight across a semi-sandbox world, there is much fun to be had fighting whether you wish to go solo or with friends in co-op.

FINAL FANTASY XV WINDOWS Edition (60% off at $15.99)

While the latest Square Enix JRPG is not on PC, this PC offering sees historically low pricing for the Steam Winter Sale 2023. In this action-JRPG, Prince Noctis must embark on a journey with his friends across the kingdom of Eos to reclaim his kingdom from the invading Niflheim forces.

Forspoken (60% off at $27.99)

After Frey Holland finds herself teleported to the magical land of Athia with a talking bracelet bound to her wrist, she must find a way home. Bestowed with a variety of magical powers, she must parkour and fight her way through hostile forces that can go toe-to-toe with her.

Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous (75% off at $9.99)

Based on the Pathfinder tabletop RPGs, Wrath of the Righteous is a grand CRPG adventure where mortals clash with demons. Players will thwart the evils of the demon lord Deskari. Complex RPG mechanics await being explored in this isometric adventure. You can expect everything from challenging combat to story decisions that affect the plot outcome.

Just Cause 4 Reloaded (94% off at $3.47)

The latest entry in Avalanche Studios' underrated open-world series is the cheapest AAA game on offer for the Steam Winter Sale right now. Rico Rodriguez travels to the sandbox expanse of the fictional country Solis to engage in more bombastic warfare and cathartic third-person shooter and paragliding action.

When does the Steam Winter Sale 2023 end?

The Steam Winter Sale went live at 10 AM PST today, December 21, 2023. Gamers can browse through a variety of major discounts on iconic games ranging from massive AAA titles to beloved indies. Even if players are busy with holiday festivities, vacations, and other plans, worry not as the sale is going nowhere. The Steam Winter Sale will remain live until January 4, 2023, at 10 AM PST.