5 underrated indie games that you should try out in 2023

Big-shot releases in the gaming industry often overshadow underrated Indie games. AAA titles hog the limelight wherever they can, owing to their beefy marketing strategies. That sentiment is understandable, as there aren't a lot of good indie games to dive head-first into these days. That said, some underrated indie games scratch that indie itch all too well.

Truth be told, some of them are timeless and enamor players with their binge-worthy gameplay loops and visuals that are easy on the eyes. That’s why we’ve rounded up five underrated indie games you must try in 2023.

Best underrated indie games

1) Vampire Survivors

First impressions, Vampire Survivors won’t immediately capture your attention. That’s because you’d be too focused on its simple, pixelated graphics; but give it a chance, and you’d be surprised by its intuitive gameplay mechanics. Try out this underrated indie game for a solid hour. You’ll be enthralled with the game, owing to its addictive gameplay loop. It's a GOTY nominee for a reason.

Yes, the character sprites look a bit jagged and dated. This underrated indie game makes up for graphics with its simple yet chaotic gameplay. Enemies will flood the screen with psychedelic weapon effects flying everywhere. It’s a bit hard to keep up with all the action, but once you hone in on Vampire Survivor’s mechanics, there’s no going back.

Albeit the simple format, Vampire Survivors offers a plethora of customization options along with steep progression and an upcoming DLC. You’re given free rein to many different weapons, ability upgrades, characters, and, as expected, hidden secrets. Despite sinking in hundreds of hours, players keep coming back for more.

There are a few duller stretches of gameplay here and there in this title. Still, Vampire Survivors has managed to cement itself as one of the best-underrated gems in 2023.

2) Oxenfree II: Lost Signals

Oxenfree II is shaping up to be a worthy successor to the original, with its familiar yet improved-upon game mechanics, puzzles, and dialogues. The game centers around your choices, and the consequences of your actions can have a snowball effect. Though we're waiting for Oxenfree II's release, it still deserves to be mentioned in this list.

While the setting and colors might have changed significantly, the game still has the feel and vibe of the original. Truth be told, the new autumnal orange color scheme is a refreshing change of pace from the original’s red and green.

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals is worth the salt if you’re looking for a chill and cozy platforming narrative-driven yet, underrated indie game experience. You’ll get to meet new characters and explore new mechanics and themes. If you were a fan of the original, you’d have a blast with Oxenfree II.

3) Celeste

Celeste is a true needle in a haystack despite its simplistic graphics and art style. It’s a hidden gem of a platformer that stands tall in the over-saturated indie market. This underrated indie game features challenging yet satisfying 2D platforming, which rivals Super Meat Boy’s level of design and difficulty. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. The game has plenty of collectibles and secrets to unearth. Additionally, the end-game content will keep you hooked for hours on end.

Where Celeste shines is in its ability to weave together a powerful narrative with intuitive gameplay masterfully. The game focuses on the themes of depression and anxiety with utmost sincerity in a deeply relatable manner. Celeste knocks your socks off with its incredible soundtrack, making it a standout in the indie space.

It’s about running away from your fears but also standing your ground and learning to face them. A modern tale about the struggles of contemporary life, Celeste is a must-play for indie lovers looking for an emotionally-investing experience.

4) Fez

Fez gives players a unique platforming adventure in the landfill of indie games. It meticulously combines retro psychedelia with a neat twist on classic yet timeless Nintendo game elements. Keeping things simple, you’re tasked to gather 32 cubes and cube fragments to progress through the mainline story and unlock new areas. It’s a fun little adventure title that’ll take six hours to complete.

That said, you can take your fun a step further with NG+. Along with cubes, you’ll have to endure grueling and arduous challenges to obtain “anti-cubes.” The overall loose structure of this underrated indie game allows players to bolt through multi-branching organic routes throughout the game impulsively. This would leave room for tons of more fun in NG+ as you make your way through previously unexplored segments of Fez.

The unique artwork, refreshing gameplay loop, and eye-catching visuals make Fez an underrated indie gem you need to add to your Switch library.

5) Monster Sanctuary

Monster Sanctuary takes the cake when it comes to underrated indie games. This title beautifully mashes Metroidvania elements and Pokemon, creating an amalgam that feels just right.

It’s pretty familiar if you’ve played the cult-classic Pokemon games. You collect monsters, level them up, and pit them against each other in a party of 6. But things get interesting with the clever implementation of skill trees and leveling systems. This allows players to adopt their very own unique play styles.

Where it really carries the day is the enjoyable and addictive Metroidvania platforming bit that puts Pokemon’s exploration to shame. However, exploration can get tedious towards the endgame with all the backtracking you’ll have to do.

Despite the pixelated graphics, this underrated indie game deserves a chance. The intuitive and simple gameplay tied together with a complex yet engaging skill tree and progression system sets apart Monster Sanctuary from other indie titles in the same realm.

Whether it’s the heartfelt experience of Celeste or the addictive and button-mashing gameplay of Vampire Survivors, these underrated indie games have something in store for every gamer out there. You might even discover your next favorite go-to indie!

