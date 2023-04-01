Vampire Survivors Tides of the Foscari DLC: Release dates, new stories and more

Fresh from their win at the BAFTA Game Awards for Best Game, the popular rogue-like shooter, Vampire Survivors, continues to churn out even more content. Developer Poncle recently announced the title’s second expansion as a DLC pack. Titled Tides of the Foscari, this new DLC pack is set to bring all sorts of new characters, weapons, and stages into the fold.

The Vampire Survivors Tides of the Foscari Expansion, previewed on YouTube, will be available on Steam around the middle of April. If all goes according to plan, the DLC will also be released on the other platforms. What to expect from the Tides of the Foscari DLC is outlined briefly below.

New characters, weapons, and stages in the Vampire Survivors Tides of the Foscari listed

Tides of the Foscari is the second piece of downloadable material that Vampire Survivors has ever made available. This time, participants will visit the Foscari Academy, which is concealed under a forest the size of an entire continent. The world’s elite sends their children to Foscari Academy for instruction in magic and sorcery.

A legendary adventure replete with magic and lore is the material's overarching theme in Tides of the Foscari DLC. Three new characters—a mage, a knight, and a thief—each with unique skills and abilities, are introduced in the first character information release. Additionally, the release of new weaponry options includes swords, arrows, and magical items, each tailored to suit the needs of the new characters.

Here’s a countdown of what’s new to expect.

Eight new Characters

This includes The Azure Tower, Eleanor's star pupil, a skilled magic user. Maruto is the undefeated champion of The Crimson Anvil, Luminaire the Guardian of Lake Foscari, and more.

13 new weapons

The next Expansion for Tides of the Foscari has much new weaponry. There are twelve more, including Keithas’s homemade Flash Arrow, the powerful Eskizzibur created by Maruto’s blacksmith uncle, and the SpellString, Eleanor’s go-to spellbook.

Seven new music records

· Tides of the Foscari

· An Introduction to Sorcery

· Slaying Dragons

· Hide and Steal

· Frozen in Time

· The Heart of the World

· The World Eater

All-new stage

a new region around Lake Foscari. It is a magical woodland with numerous mysteries, legendary beings, and formidable monsters that must be defeated.

So head into the enchanting world of Vampire Survivors if you want to have a cozy action-adventure run with minimal gameplay complications. Vampire Survivors is a widely accessible game available on PC via Steam, Microsoft Store, iOS via Apple App Store, and Android via Google Play. The RPG title is also available through Xbox Game Pass.

The upcoming Tides of the Foscari DLC will be available at $1.99. Upon its release, the Tides of the Foscari will join ranks with the previous DLC of the title, Legacy of the Moonspell.

