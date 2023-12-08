Baldur's Gate 3 wins the Game of the Year at the Game Awards 2023

Baldur's Gate 3 is on a winning streak, with the popular RPG most recently bagging the Game of the Year award at The Game Awards 2023. Apart from this award, the game won five more at the ceremony. The title shot to popularity upon release, with players praising it for the beautiful gameplay and storyline.

Baldur's Gate 3 has had the best release among all the games this year. From a perfect launch to the best set of updates one after the other, it's no surprise that the RPG from Larian Studios won the Game of the Year crown this year.

Baldur's Gate 3 wins six awards at The Game Awards 2023

Apart from the Game of the Year accolade, Baldur's Gate 3 won five other awards as well, taking their overall trophy count to six. The following are the awards that the title won:

Best Performance

Best Community Support

Best RPG

Best Player's Voice

Best Multiplayer

It was a very touching moment for the studio as a whole when they lifted the Game of the Year trophy. The team dedicated it to all their members who had worked tirelessly on the game.

What's more interesting is that Baldur's Gate 3 won the Ultimate Game of the Year at the UK Golden Joystick Awards as well. Truth be told, it isn't a surprise to see the RPG pick up so many awards. Alongside Alan Wake 2, this title received the highest number of nominations after being nominated in eight different categories.

Furthermore, the third installment in the franchise came after a whopping 23 years. And judging from the ending, either a fourth installment or a new DLC is one the way. The Deluxe Edition for the game was announced at The Game Awards 2023, but apart form this, there's no real information with respect to the future of the game.

Given that the game has won so many accolades, the studio might release some information about the path forward in the coming few days. It wasn't really a surprise to see the RPG from Larian Studios dominate The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom at the event today. Despite being well made, the latter is available only on the Nintendo Switch, whereas the former is available on multiple platforms, making it accessible to a wider playerbase.

To conclude, Baldur's Gate 3 was probably the most deserving candidate for the Game of the Year title. With a lot of fans and players predicting that it would win the title, there were no surprises when the winner in the category was announced.