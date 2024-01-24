OnePlus 12 vs OnePlus 12R : Which is the better option in 2024?

OnePlus 12 series has finally launched, and you might be intrigued to see the OnePlus 12 vs OnePlus 12R comparison. For the last couple of years, OnePlus has stayed away from its Pro moniker, so these are the only two flagship smartphones in their number series. So, you might want to know the extra perks the more expensive OnePlus 12 has to offer over the OnePlus 12R.

The premium OnePlus 12 and mid-range OnePlus 12R may have similar looks but differ vastly in camera and hardware. While both are affordable relative to other flagship Android handsets or iPhones, which one is worth buying? We answer this question below in our OnePlus 12 vs OnePlus 12R comparison.

OnePlus 12 vs OnePlus 12R specs compared

We now take a look at all the detailed specifications of both smartphones.

Device/Specification OnePlus 12 OnePlus 12R OS Oxygen OS, Android 14 Oxygen OS, Android 14 Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Storage type and capacity Up to 512GB UFS 4.0 128GB - UFS 3.1 256GB - UFS 4.0 Battery 5400 mAh 5500 mAh Screen size 6.82 inch 6.78 inch RAM 12GB/16GB 8GB/16GB Cameras 50MP + 64MP (telephoto)+ 48MP (ultrawide) back, 32MP front 50MP + 8MP (ultrawide) + 2MP (macro), 16MP front Charging Speed 100W wired, 50W wireless 100W wired

As you can see from the specifications, both phones have similar batteries, charging speeds, and operating systems. However, these phones differ in camera hardware and processing power. The OnePlus 12 also has a higher storage variant of up to 512GB and supports wireless charging speeds up to 50W.

OnePlus 12 vs OnePlus 12R prices and models compared

Looking at the OnePlus 12 vs OnePlus 12R price and variants comparison, we see that both have up to 16GB RAM but have different storage configurations. The OnePlus 12R starts with 8GB RAM and has a 16GB RAM variant.

The OnePlus 12, on the other hand, comes with a base storage variant of 12GB RAM and a higher 16GB RAM variant with up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.

OnePlus 12 models

Base model : 12GB RAM and 256GB storage at $799

: 12GB RAM and 256GB storage at Top-end model: 16GB RAM and 512TB storage at $899

OnePlus 12R models

Base model : 8GB RAM and 128GB storage at $499

: 8GB RAM and 128GB storage at Tope-end model: 16GB RAM and 256GB storage at $599

The OnePlus 12 is now available for pre-order and will be available from January 30, 2024. The 12R will be available from February 6, 2024.

OnePlus 12 vs OnePlus 12R cameras compared

Image taken from OnePlus 12 (Image via OnePlus)

Both models look identical from the back but have completely different camera setups. The OnePlus 12 has a 50MP primary camera, a 64MP telephoto camera allowing up to 3X optical zoom, and a 48MP ultrawide angle lens. All three cameras can be used for clicking different pictures in almost any lighting condition, allowing the user to shoot images with vibrant colors and contrast.

Image taken from OnePlus 12R (Image via OnePlus)

The OnePlus 12R uses a 50MP main camera sensor, an 8MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro cameras at its rear, with a 16MP selfie shooter up front. The low-resolution ultra-wide angle and macro camera sensors may seem odd in 2024, but the phone's high-resolution main camera sensor can click some excellent pictures in any lighting condition.

OnePlus 12 vs OnePlus 12R: Final verdict

So, this concludes our OnePlus 12 vs OnePlus 12R comparison. With a price difference of $300, most users should choose the OnePlus 12R, as it has a bigger battery and a similar charging speed. Additionally, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 performs equally well compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 on the OnePlus 12.

But for the extra premium price, the OnePlus 12 has its perks: it comes with 50W wireless charging support, much better cameras, and a higher resolution 2K display. The OnePlus 12 features an IP65 water and dust resistance rating, while the OnePlus 12R has no such durability rating.

So, for users interested in a more value-for-money device with less emphasis on cameras, the OnePlus 12R is a much better product, as it offers a flagship performance at a much cheaper price. But if you use wireless charging and want a more versatile camera setup, the OnePlus 12 is a much better buy, even though it costs more.

