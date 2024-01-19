Is the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra worth buying?

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is the latest flagship offering from the Korean smartphone giant. This device is powered by the latest hardware and brand-new Galaxy AI features, which sets it apart from the competition and makes it one of the best Android mobiles. It is widely being seen as an alternative to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, the Google Pixel 8 Pro, and the OnePlus 12. This is a premium offering, nevertheless, and will drill a solid hole in your pocket. The phone costs $1,299.

Its price is more than the last-gen S23 Ultra, which was available for $1,199 (base variant). This begs the question of whether the new S24 Ultra is worth spending $1.3K.

The smartphone isn't available for purchase yet, and fans won't know about its intricacies until the reviews drop. As such, let's try to answer the question with however much is known so far.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra a good upgrade?

Galaxy AI is at the core of the new Galaxy S24 Ultra (Image via Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is one fantastic device. It is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which has been carefully fine-tuned to best match Galaxy platforms. Moreover, this device bundles up to 12 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage, although the latter will cost you an eye-watering $1,649.

For the most part, the DNA of the new device remains the same as its predecessors. It looks very similar to the S23 Ultra, which itself resembles the S22 Ultra. All of these devices come with high-end, large 6.8-inch displays that support 1-120 Hz refresh rates. However, this year's version is ridiculously bright at 2,600 nits.

The most important upgrade Samsung's new S24 Ultra has received is Galaxy AI features. This company has filled the device with smart technologies to assist users in day-to-day tasks and offer additional functionalities.

For starters, you get Live Translate and Transcript Assist to help with real-time conversation. Moreover, the device is adding a Circle to Search feature, which can pull up Google Search results about anything you see on the screen. This could come in real handy while watching videos on social media platforms.

The smartphone also adds a Note Assist feature to help you take better and more organized notes. All of this makes the newer phone better than the S23 Ultra.

The S24 Ultra is remarkably better because of Galaxy AI and the option to choose if you are coming from an older device. However, for those already on the last-gen flagship, upgrading won't make a huge difference.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra pros and cons

The camera setup of the new S24 phones (Image via Samsung)

The S24 Ultra is packed with features and the latest technologies. This makes it one of the best smartphones out there. However, it doesn't have a clean slate. The device has some notable cons as well. Below is a comprehensive list of the things you should keep in mind before considering buying the new phone:

Pros

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. You get up to 12 GB RAM and 1 TB storage with it. The device is packed with Galaxy AI features. Samsung has promised 7 years of software updates with the smartphone. You get a superb camera setup with the smartphone, one of the best on Android.

Cons

At $1,299, the S24 Ultra is one of the most expensive devices. The smartphone isn't much different from the last-gen S23 Ultra. It misses out on the 10x optical zoom lens.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is a fantastic device that won't disappoint you in any way. It isn't a massive upgrade over the last-gen S23 Ultra and has some cons, but none of them make it a worse alternative to other flagships on the market.