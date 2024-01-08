Navigating the sea of options to choose from the best budget smartphones can be challenging. Various brands offer plenty of good devices to cater to different users' preferences. However, only a few can strike a balance between the features and price, but finding the perfect pick needs you to dig deep.

To simplify the process, we've curated a list of the best budget smartphones in early 2024, covering devices with different pros so you can decide the one for you. Whether you want seamless performance, stunning cameras, or excellent battery life, these phones have you covered.

Best budget smartphones in early 2024

1) Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 5G

The latest budget smartphone by Xiaomi (Image via Xiaomi/Giztop)

Xiaomi's recently launched Redmi Note 13 5G is one of the best budget smartphones to buy in early 2024. This device's highlighted feature is its super-thin bezels, measuring a 6.67-inch display with a 93.3% screen-to-body ratio. Besides this, you get a 108MP main camera with 3X IN-SENSOR zoom. It is powered by a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W charging.

Specifications Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 5G Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6080 Camera 108MP+8MP+2MP rear camera16MP front camera Battery 5000mAh with 33W charging Display 6.67-inch, FHD+ AMOLED Price $170

This smartphone is already in the market, but you might need to wait for a sale to buy it. The base variant comes with 6GB+6GB (virtual memory) RAM and an internal storage of 256GB, making it quite a decent performer.

Pros

It comes with an exceptional 108MP main camera module.

The phone bundles a 5000mAh battery with 33W charging.

The screen-to-body ratio is one of the best in the market.

Cons

MIUI OS, you might find some bloatware with the device.

Currently available in sales only, so getting one might be tough.

2) Moto G54

Moto G54 is the best budget smartphone with MediaTek Density 7020 (Image via Motorola/Amazon)

Moto G54 is our next pick for one of the best budget smartphones. It has an impressive 6.5-inch 120Hz display powered by a 6000mAh battery, which can last up to two days for a normal user. It is packed with MediaTek Dimesity 7020, one of the most powerful chipsets in this price segment.

Specifications Moto G54 Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7020 Camera 50MP+ 8MP rear camera16MP front camera Battery 6000mAh with 15W charging Display 6.5-inch, FHD Price $185

Another highlight of the phone is plenty of RAM and storage; the base version has 8GB and 128GB, respectively. It also has the people’s favorite 3.5mm headphone jack, quite a useful feature for many.

Pros

It is one of the best processors in this price segment.

The massive 6000mAh battery can give you up to two days of normal usage.

OIS-supported camera and 3.5mm jack are the additional benefits.

Cons

The camera might give a hit-or-miss performance.

Charging the battery will take a long time, as it only supports 15W charging.

3) Samsung Galaxy A14

One of the Samsung's best budget smartphones (Image via Samsung/Flipkart)

When it comes to smart devices, Samsung is a highly popular name among people. The Galaxy A14 is one of the best budget smartphones offered by the brand. It comes with an Exynos 1330 processor, delivering a decent performance in day-to-day tasks. The smartphone retained the same combination of 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM, and the same back-camera array as its predecessor.

Specifications Samsung Galaxy A14 Processor Exynos 1330 Camera 50MP+ 2MP+2MP rear camera13MP front camera Battery 5000mAh with 15W charging Display 6.6-inch, LCD Price $199

You get a huge update on the display side, which has been upgraded to 1080p. However, you get a 90Hz refresh rate, the same as the previous version. Samsung has promised to give four years of software support up to 2027, so you can effectively utilize the phone for a long time.

Pros

It strikes a good balance of features and affordability.

Four years of software upgrades promised by the brand.

Cons

It comes with an LCD panel.

Not many major upgrades as compared to the previous version.

4) Moto G82

Budget smartphone with an excellent 6.6-inch OLED display (Image via Motorola/Flipkart)

The Moto G82 is one of the best budget smartphones if you're looking for a bloatware-free device. It offers a stunning 6.6-inch OLED display backed by the Snapdragon 695 chipset. Like the Moto G54, it also has a 50MP OIS main camera. You also get Dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos with this device.

Specifications Motorola G82 Processor Snapdragon 695 Camera 50MP+ 8MP+2MP rear camera16MP front camera Battery 5000mAh with 30W charging Display 6.6-inch, OLED Price $265

Moto's G82 runs on a 5000mAh battery that supports 30W charging. If you love the simplicity and the user experience of stock Android, go for this device.

Pros

You will get a stock Android experience.

The camera performance is exceptional.

It comes with a 6.6-inch OLED display.

Cons

You might face a few heating issues with this device.

Plastic body and smudge-prone design.

5) OnePlus Nord N30

Budget smartphone with Snapdragon 695 (Image via OnePlus/Amazon)

Next, we have the OnePlus Nord N30 in our list of the best budget smartphones. OnePlus has maintained several of the key specs of its predecessor and added some new things, making it a good pick for most people looking for an affordable device. It comes with an excellent 108MP camera capable of taking pro-level pictures.

Specifications OnePlus Nord N30 Processor Snapdragon 695 Camera 108MP+ 2MP+2MP rear camera16MP front camera Battery 5000mAh with 50W charging Display 6.7-inch, LCD Price $300

The OnePlus Nord N30 runs on Snapdragon 695, which takes power from a big 5000mAh battery. Additionally, it supports 50W fast charging, so you can get your battery charged in a very short time.

Pros

It delivers excellent performance.

Decent battery with 50W fast charging capacity.

Cons

Camera performance is inconsistent.

Plastic build, which can get scratches and scuffs easily.

This concludes our list of the best budget smartphones in early 2024. You can pick any of the mentioned smartphones based on your preference. And for more updates on smartphones, you can follow Sportskeeda.