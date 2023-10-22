10 best Xiaomi Redmi phones to buy in 2023

Xiaomi Redmi is one of the most well-known names in the mid-range and budget smartphone lineup. They are known for killer pricing, solid performance, and stylish designs. Although these devices are always a step below the flagship smartphones from the company, they are great options for those who don't want to spend a fortune on a phone.

The best part about Redmi smartphones is that there's an offering from as low as $80 up to mid-premium ones in the $500 range. Xiaomi smartphones have a less than 5% profit margin, which positions them competitively in the market.

Although Xiaomi has no official presence in the United States, multiple unlocked offerings are readily available on Amazon. You can opt for them and get full coverage from network carriers and even warranty coverage. For those in Europe and India, Xiaomi phones are readily available in any of their offline stores or retail stores.

Multiple Xiaomi Redmi phones are selling for very cheap

1) Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G ($332)

The latest Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 isn't available in all markets yet, so the Note 12 takes the top spot on the list. Last year's Note 12 Pro Plus 5G is the latest phone in the series available on Amazon.com. Despite being almost a year old, the phone is still a great choice in the mid-range. It packs a powerful processor for a bargain price of $330, making it the top entry in our listicle.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G Display size 6.67" Processor Mediatek Dimensity 1080 (6nm) Camera 200MP+8MP+2MP Battery size 5000 mAh with 120W charging Price $332

The device bundles 8 GB of memory with 256 GB of storage. The highlighted feature of the device is a 200 MP main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS). Besides this, the device also features an ultrawide and a macro lens of 8 MP and 2 MP resolutions. The smartphones also pack a massive 5,000 mAh with 120W charging like the Xiaomi 12 series devices. For the $330 price range, these features are a steal deal.

Pros

The Dimensity 1080 is a powerful chip for multitasking and gaming. The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus bundles a 200 MP camera. The phone bundles a 5,000 mAh battery with 120W charging.

Cons

MIUI, the OS of the Note 12 Pro Plus, isn't the best smartphone OS out there. A plastic frame makes the phone feel a bit cheap for the premium segment it targets. LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage, which isn't the fastest in the market.

2) Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G ($234)

The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G is the slightly cheaper sibling of the 12 Pro Plus listed above. This smartphone shares much in common with the variants listed above, like the Dimensity 1080 SoC and the 5000 mAh battery. However, if you don't want to spend over $300 to spend on a smartphone, the Pro variant is a fantastic modern alternative that costs over $100 less.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G Display size 6.67" Processor Mediatek Dimensity 1080 (6nm) Camera 50MP+8MP+2MP Battery size 5000 mAh with 67W charging Price $234

The 200 MP camera on the 12 Pro Plus has been stripped down to a 50 MP sensor on the cheaper pro variant. This phone sports 67W charging, which is also a step down from the costlier option. However, it retains the same 6.67" AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, delivering a flagship-grade experience on a tight budget.

Pros

The Redmi Note 12 Pro is powered by the Dimensity 1080 chipset. It is available for a bargain price of $234. The smartphone boasts a 5,000 mAh battery.

Cons

The 8 MP ultrawide and 2 MP macro lenses aren't the best. The Note 12 Pro comes with a bunch of bloatware loaded into the phone.

3) Xiaomi Redmi Note 12s 8+256 GB ($194)

The Redmi Note 12s is a budget alternative to the Pro-grade alternatives to the lineup. This phone is powered by the Helo G96 chipset, which is much weaker than the Dimensity 1080. It is a smaller device with a 6.43" display. However, with a 5000 mAh battery with a 108 MP camera, the Note 12s is a solid modern contender in the sub-$200 range.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12s Display size 6.43" Processor Mediatek Helio G96 (12nm) Camera 108MP+8MP+2MP Battery size 5000 mAh with 33W charging Price $194

The Note 12s bundles a 90 Hz AMOLED display. Paired with the Helio G96 chipset, this device is good enough for multitasking and budget gaming. You can also get it with up to 256 GB of storage. However, the sub-$200 price point also means the company had to cut corners in some places. For starters, the smartphone can only record up to 1080p 30 FPS video, and the secondary camera is rather sub-par.

Pros

The smartphone packs a ton of performance for its affordable sub-$200 price. The 5000 mAh battery delivers one-day battery life. The phone runs on Android 13 and will be updated to Android 15.

Cons

The video recording capabilities of smartphones aren't the best. With 33W charging, the phone takes a while to charge.

4) Xiaomi Redmi 12 LTE 256 GB ($185)

The Xiaomi Redmi lineup particularly shines in the $150-200 range. The smartphone is a solid entry in the $180 price point with a superb spec sheet and overall experience. The device is one of the latest launches from the company, meaning you can expect software support for at least a few more years. The phone also sports 256 GB of storage. All of this makes the Redmi 12 LTE a worthy contender on a budget.

Xiaomi Redmi 12 Display size 6.79" Processor Mediatek Helio G88 (12nm) Camera 50MP+8MP+2MP Battery size 5000 mAh with 18W charging Price $185

The Redmi 12 pairs a massive 6.79" display. With 5000 mAh of battery, the device can last for a day. However, this device has a few caveats. It is only paired with 18W fast charging, which makes it take a while to get charged. The device is powered by the Helio G88, which is a generation older, but it still packs enough power for multitasking and casual gaming. However, the smartphone is 4G only, which doesn't make it future-proof. But, for a price of $185, the deal is worth it.

Pros

The Redmi 12 delivers a ton of features for $180, including a 90 Hz refresh rate, 256 GB storage, and 8 GB of video memory. The 5000 mAh battery in the phone delivers all-day battery life. The smartphone sports a massive 6.79" display, larger than some flagships.

Cons

The Redmi 12 is 4G only. The cameras on the smartphone aren't the best in the market.

5) Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 4G ($166)

The Redmi Note 11 4G is a budget offering from the last generation. The device has been replaced by the newer Note 12 series. However, following the introduction of the newer devices, the Note 11 4G has been discounted, making it a solid deal in the $150 range. This smartphone is still capable of decent performance on a budget, which makes it a recommendation at this price point.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 4G Display size 6.5" Processor Mediatek Helio G88 (12nm) Camera 50MP+8MP+2MP Battery size 5000 mAh with 18W charging Price $166

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is powered by the same Helio G88 chipset as the newer Redmi 12. It is also limited to 4G connectivity, meaning you will miss out on high-speed 5G data connections. Like the other Redmi devices listed above, this phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery. It also has a triple camera setup with a 50 MP main sensor and two secondary 8 MP and 2 MP sensors, which aren't the best in quality.

Pros

The Redmi Note 11 is a bunch of hardware at a relatively affordable price tag. With a 5000 mAh battery, the phone delivers all-day battery life. The smartphone runs the latest software.

Cons

The camera setup on the Redmi Note 11 isn't the best. The MIUI experience on the smartphone is bloated and filled with ads that can ruin the experience.

6) Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S 4G VoLTE 128 GB ($159)

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S is a budget alternative to the Note 11 listed above. This smartphone is a slightly stripped-down version of its older sibling. However, it still features an impressive spec sheet with a powerful processor that is enough for most tasks you could ask a smartphone to do. It also boasts a quad camera setup, which is a first on this list. All of this makes it an attractive device, and hence, it earned a spot.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11s 4G Display size 6.43" Processor Mediatek Helio G96 (12nm) Camera 108MP+8MP+2MP+2MP Battery size 5000 mAh with 33W charging Price $159

The Note 11s packs a ton of features for its low price tag of $159. For starters, it is powered by the Helio G96 processor, which isn't the fastest on the planet but is enough for multitasking, media consumption, and light gaming. This phone also has a 108 MP sensor, much like the newer Note 12s. Like all listings so far, it is powered by a massive 5,000 mAh battery. However, it is limited to 4G connectivity, which can be problematic for some users.

Pros

The smartphone is powered by the Helio G96, which is commendable given the $150 price tag. The Note 11s go up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, which is plenty for most users. The device supports a 5,000 mAh battery capable of delivering all-day battery life.

Cons

The device can record only up to 1080p 30 FPS video despite having a 108MP sensor. It is 4G only. Users will miss out on high-speed 5G connectivity.

7) Xiaomi Redmi 10 4G 2022 128 GB ($121)

As we inch closer to the $100 price tag, we need to scale down to some older Redmi smartphones that are still being stocked even after being replaced by newer variants. A prime example is the Xiaomi Redmi 10 4G from a couple of generations ago. Do note that there are two variants of this smartphone - one released in 2021 and another a year later. We are referring to the 2022 version in this article.

The Redmi 10 4G 2022 is a competent smartphone that still fares very well compared to the budget options listed above. It has a powerful processor and a quad camera, which makes it a recommendation for anyone with less than $150 to spend on a smartphone.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 4G 2022 Display size 6.43" Processor Mediatek Helio G88 (12nm) Camera 50MP+8MP+2MP+2MP Battery size 5000 mAh with 18W charging Price $121

The Note 10 4G is powered by the same Helio G88 processor as the newer Redmi Note 11 and Note 12. Therefore, users won't notice a significant performance dip with this older device. However, the Redmi 10's display and camera system are way worse. The former is a 6.43" LCD, which isn't the brightest or the sharpest display. LCDs generally have poor viewing angles, which ruins the experience. Moreover, the phone is limited by 4G-only connectivity.

Pros

The Xiaomi Redmi 10 brings the Helio G88 processor down to a $120 price point. The phone has a massive 5,000 mAh battery. It sports a quad camera setup with a 50 MP main sensor.

Cons

The display on the Redmi 10 isn't the sharpest. The smartphone only has 18W charging for a massive 5,000 mAh battery. It takes quite some time to fill it up to 100%.

8) Xiaomi Redmi 12C 4G LTE 64 GB ($98)

Coming to more modern offerings from Xiaomi Redmi, the 12C 4G is a sub-$100 smartphone that can be well worth the cash if you are looking for a simple device for basic computing with all-day battery life. This smartphone was launched earlier this year. It brings two-year-long software support, which will take it up to Android 15. This makes it a top recommendation who want the latest security and OS features.

Xiaomi Redmi 12C 4G Display size 6.71" Processor Mediatek Helio G85 (12nm) Camera 50MP+0.08MP Battery size 5000 mAh with 10W charging Price $98

The Redmi 12C has its fair share of compromises, however. For starters, it is powered by an aging Helio G85 processor, which isn't capable of playing the most demanding games like Call of Duty or Genshin Impact at high framerates. The phone's cameras aren't the best either. Moreover, it has a massive 5,000 mAh battery but is limited to 10W charging.

Pros

The Redmi 12C is an incredibly affordable modern phone at just $98. It has a flagship-grade 6.71" display. The device is powered by a massive 5,000 mAh battery that can deliver all-day backup.

Cons

The smartphone uses a micro-USB charger despite being a device launched this year. Its camera system isn't the best, with a single 50 MP main sensor and a 0.8 MP depth sensor. It supports 10W charging despite bundling a 5,000 mAh battery.

9) Xiaomi Redmi 9A 32 GB ($84)

Moving a couple of generations back, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9A 4G can be a viable recommendation for those looking for a smartphone for around $84. This device was released in 2020. Therefore, it won't be the best in terms of features or performance. However, the Note 9A still packs a 5,000 mAh battery and goes up to 6 GB of RAM, making it a recommendation for cash-strapped users.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9A 4G Display size 6.53" Processor Mediatek Helio G25 (12nm) Camera 13MP Battery size 5000 mAh with 10W charging Price $84

The Xiaomi Redmi 9A packs a 6.53" display, which is impressive for a sub-$100 smartphone. The device has a single 13 MP camera, which isn't the best for photos or videos. However, despite its caveats, the phone continues to be a stellar performer in its price range.

Pros

The Redmi 9A 4G is incredibly cheap at just $85. It is powered by a massive 5,000 mAh battery. The 9A goes up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage.

Cons

The smartphone has a 720p LCD. It only supports 10W charging despite having a 5,000 mAh battery. The cameras on the Redmi 9A aren't the best you can get on a phone.

10) Xiaomi Redmi A1 4G 32 GB ($81)

The Xiaomi Redmi A1 4G is our final entry-level recommendation in this list. This smartphone was launched to target the $75 price point. It was initially an India-only device. However, it has subsequently appeared in the European and American markets.

Xiaomi Redmi A1 4G Display size 6.52" Processor Mediatek Helio A22 (12nm) Camera 8MP+0.08MP Battery size 5000 mAh with 10W charging Price $81

The device is powered by the Helio A22 SoC and has its features massively stripped down to hit the low cost. It has a single 8 MP camera with a 0.08 MP depth sensor. The phone only goes up to 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage. However, given the competition, the 5,000 mAh battery and two-year-long software updates win it a recommendation.

Pros

The Redmi A1 is super affordable at just $75. The phone has a massive 5,000 mAh battery. The device runs Android 12.

Cons

The cameras on the A1 aren't that good. The Helio A22 chip is only good for basic tasks and light multitasking.

Xiaomi Redmi is one of the most successful budget brands in the market. All of the devices listed above are their best offerings as of today. The devices deliver commendable performance and features for their price tag. They also look fancy and will suit your style pretty well.