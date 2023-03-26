Xiaomi launches mid-range Redmi Watch 3: Price, specs, and more

All major markets now have the Redmi Watch 3. In late 2022, the smartwatch was unveiled only in China. It includes a sleek design, a 1.75-inch AMOLED display that is noticeably huge, a very long battery life, and Bluetooth calling capabilities. The Redmi Watch 3 is currently available for purchase in the European market as well. The cost is €119. It will be introduced later this year in other significant markets, including India.

The smartwatch is quite versatile. Comparable products include the Honor Watch GS3, the outdated Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, and others.

The Redmi Watch 3 will leave users impressed with its feature list

For those who don't want to spend a lot of money on wearables, the new wristwatch from Xiaomi is a good choice. The dial's dimensions are 42.58×36.56×9.99 mm, and it boasts a sizable 1.75-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 390x450 pixels and a brightness range of up to 600 nits.

In really sunny conditions, the brightness can be a little problematic, but it's still usable. There is a 12-day battery life that the firm claims the watch offers. A sizable 289 mAh battery is used to accomplish the goal.

Although Xiaomi hasn't done anything particularly out of the box with the design of the watch, it looks stylish and contemporary. A glance reveals that the company has opted for a rectangular dial, a design the Apple Watch is known for. It packs a high-gloss metal finish that uses NCVM technology to ensure quality. There are several color choices for the strap.

A blood oxygen sensor, gyroscope, accelerometer, heart-rate sensor, and geomagnetic sensor are all present on the smartwatch. Moreover, it features 5 ATM water-resistance support.

The watch uses Bluetooth 5.2 to connect to smartphones running iOS 12 or Android 6.0 and higher. Connecting the Redmi Watch 3 to a phone shouldn't present any issues for those who want to use services like calling and notification access, among others. The Alexa voice assistant is also supported by the wristwatch.

Sports enthusiasts needn't worry about fitness tracking features either. The smartwatch is equipped with over 121 sports modes that can help keep track of the number of calories burnt, distance covered, time spent, and more.

Overall, the Redmi Watch 3 is a solid contender in the $110-120 margin. Once it launches in more markets, it will be a solid alternative to every other smartwatch in the segment.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

