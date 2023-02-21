5 best budget wearables to consider in 2023

Wearable technology has become increasingly popular over the years, and 2023 is no exception. With so many options in the market, choosing a device that fits your price range and lifestyle can be overwhelming. Fortunately, there are many budget-friendly options available that still offer great features and functionality.

From fitness trackers to smartwatches, these devices offer a range of features and prices to fit any budget. Whether you're looking to track your steps, monitor your heart rate, or receive notifications on the go, these wearables have got you covered without breaking the bank.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Fitbit Inspire 2, Apple Watch Series 3, and 3 more budget wearables you can try out in 2023

1) Fitbit Inspire 2 (From $60)

The Fitbit Inspire 2 is a fitness tracker that features a 0.7-inch monochrome touchscreen PMOLED display. It offers several health and fitness-related features, including heart-rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and activity tracking. The tracker is water-resistant up to 50 meters, making it suitable for swimming and other water-based activities.

It also offers smartwatch features, such as notifications for calls, messages, and other apps. The Inspire 2 has a battery life of up to 10 days on a single charge and includes a free one-year Fitbit Premium membership. It is a budget-friendly fitness tracker that offers advanced features for enthusiasts.

2) The Amazfit Bip U Pro (From $70)

The Amazfit Bip U Pro is a smartwatch produced by Huami, a subsidiary of Xiaomi. It features a 1.43-inch colour display, heart-rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and checking the blood's oxygen level.

The watch has 60+ sports modes and is water-resistant up to 5 ATM. It also offers smartwatch features such as notifications for calls, messages, and other apps. The Bip U Pro has a battery life of up to nine days on a single charge and includes an Alexa voice assistant and an NFC chip for contactless payments. It is a budget-friendly wearable with advanced features.

3) Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (From $100)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 features a 1.2-inch or 1.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 360x360 pixels and a rotating touch bezel for easy navigation. It has several health and fitness-related features, including heart-rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and 39 workout modes.

It is water-resistant up to 50 meters, making it suitable for swimming and other water-based activities. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 also offers smartwatch features such as notifications for calls, messages, and other apps. It has a battery life of up to two days on a single charge and is compatible with Android and iOS devices. It is a mid-range smartwatch with advanced features and a sleek design.

4) Apple Watch Series 3 (From $199)

The Apple Watch Series 3 features a 1.65-inch OLED display with a resolution of 312x390 pixels, heart-rate monitoring, and GPS tracking. The watch has 8 GB of storage and is water-resistant up to 50 meters.

Users also receive notifications for calls, messages, and other apps on this wearable device. The Series 3 is powered by an S3 dual-core processor and has a battery life of up to 18 hours on a single charge. It is compatible with the iPhone 6 and later models, and runs on the watchOS 4. The Apple Watch Series 3 is a budget-friendly option for those looking for an Apple smartwatch.

5) Garmin Venu SQ ($249)

The Garmin Venu SQ is a smartwatch that features a 1.3-inch LCD with a resolution of 240x240 pixels and has a square-shaped design. It has several health and fitness-related features and 20+ preloaded sports apps.

This wearable device is water-resistant up to 50 meters. The Venu SQ also offers notifications for calls and other apps. The watch has a battery life of up to six days on a single charge and includes GPS tracking for outdoor activities. It is a budget-friendly smartwatch with advanced fitness features and a stylish design.

Wearable technology has become essential to our daily lives, and finding the right device within your budget is important. The five picks discussed above offer a variety of features at an affordable price point.

