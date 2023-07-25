All Redmi phones confirmed to get the Android 14 update

Android 14 is just around the corner. The upcoming smartphone operating system is currently in its last beta test phase and will start launching on devices starting mid-August. The latest Google Pixel phones will be the first to get updated to the new lineup, with multiple other flagship devices like the Samsung S23 Ultra and the OnePlus 11 Pro following suit.

Redmi smartphones, which are mostly budget and mid-range focused, won't receive the update as soon as the OS version launches. However, many Redmi phones are slated to get updated to MIUI 15 later this year and in early 2024.

In this article, we will list all the devices that will get updated to the next generation of Android. This list reflects the actual bunch of smartphones that will get the OS version.

Which Redmi smartphones will get updated to Android 14?

Unlike multiple other flagship smartphones, Redmi devices are only supported for about two years. Thus, all major phones launched as part of this mid-range lineup will get updated to Android 14 within the next few months.

The Note 12 and the Note 11 lineup will receive the OS version update first, followed by other budget-oriented and older devices. A detailed list of all the smartphones slated to get updated to Android 14 is as follows:

Redmi Note 12

Redmi Note 12 Pro

Redmi Note 12 Pro+

Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed

Redmi Note 12 Discovery

Redmi 12C

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11E

Redmi Note 11SE

Redmi Note 11T 5G

Redmi Note 11T Pro

Redmi Note 11T Pro+

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11 Pro

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 11R

Redmi Note 11S

Redmi Note 11S 5G

Redmi 11 Prime

Redmi 11 Prime 5G

Redmi 10

Redmi 10 Prime

Redmi 10 Power

Redmi 10A

Redmi 10C

Redmi 10 India

Redmi A1

Redmi A1+

Redmi K40S

Redmi K50

Redmi K50 Gaming

Redmi K50i

Redmi K50 Pro

Redmi K50 Ultra

Redmi K60

Redmi K60E

Redmi K60 Pro

If you can't spot your device in this list, it is very unlikely that it will get updated to Android 14. Also, note that only a part of the Redmi 10 lineup will get updated to the upcoming software version. The list includes the Redmi 10 Power, 10X, 10A, and 10 India. The Redmi 10X and 10 5G will remain locked to MIUI 14.

Redmi is one of the most popular sub-brands of the Chinese smartphone makers Xiaomi. With multiple high-performance and affordable mid-rangers, the sub-brand has won over the South Asian and Chinese markets. The company peaked sales in India and Bangladesh with record sales for consecutive years at this point.