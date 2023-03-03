Which dessert is Android 14 named after?

Android 14, like most previous releases, will have a codename inspired by a dessert. Google has stuck to this tradition ever since 2009, when Android version 1.5 was named Cupcake.

From Android version 1.5 to 9, every release was named after a common dessert with the succeeding letter in the alphabet. However, in 2018, Google switched back to the regular numeric system. But internal codenames are still inspired by dessert names in the same fashion.

Thus, it is no surprise that the latest version of Android also has a codename inspired by desserts. However, the company has taken a rather uncommon approach with this year's version of the codename. Let's check it out.

What is Android 14's dessert codename?

Android 11 is called Red Velvet Cake, Android 12 is named Snow Cone, and Android 13's internal codename is Tiramisu. Thus, the next letter in the alphabet is U.

To remain consistent, Google has used a codename that starts with the letter U for Android 14, called Upside Down Cake.

Why is Android 14 called Upside Down Cake?

There is no definitive reason as to why Google named Android 14 "Upside Down Cake." The company generally chooses the name of the most popular dessert with the letter the version name is supposed to start with.

There are quite a few desserts that start with the letter U. The list includes the ultimate chocolate cake, ube jam, ugly fruit, unicorn cupcake, unbaked cheesecake, umbrella ice cream, upside-down pudding, unicorn sprinkles, and more. Upside Down Cake, Android 14's codename, is one of them.

Dessrt names of previous Android versions

Below is a list of all Android versions, their release dates, and the dessert-inspired codenames:

Android version 1.0 (September 2008) : Didn't have any codenames

: Didn't have any codenames Android version 1.1 (February 2009): Didn't have any name. Internal codename: Petit Four

Didn't have any name. Internal codename: Petit Four Android version 1.5 (April 2009) : Cupcake

: Cupcake Android version 1.6 (September 2009) : Donut

: Donut Android version 2.0 to 2.1 (October 2009 - January 2010) : Eclair

: Eclair Android version 2.2 to 2.2.3 (May 2010) : Froyo

: Froyo Android version 2.3 to 2.3.7 (December 2010 - February 2011) : Gingerbread

: Gingerbread Android version 3.0 to 3.2 (February 2011 - July 2011) : Honeycomb

: Honeycomb Android version 4.0 (October - December 2011) : Ice Cream Sandwich

: Ice Cream Sandwich Android version 4.1 to 4.3 (July 2012 - July 2013) : Jelly Bean

: Jelly Bean Android version 4.4 (October 2013 - June 2014) : KitKat

: KitKat Android version 5.0 and 5.1 (November 2014 - March 2015) : Lollipop

: Lollipop Android version 6.0 (October 2015) : Marshmallow

: Marshmallow Android version 7.0 and 7.1 (August - October 2016) : Nougat

: Nougat Android version 8.0 and 8.1 (August - December 2017) : Oreo

: Oreo Android version (August 2018) : Pie

: Pie Android version 10 (September 2019) : Android Q (Quince Tart)

: Android Q (Quince Tart) Android version 11 (October 2021) : Red Velvet Cake

: Red Velvet Cake Android version 12 (March 2022) : Snow Cone

: Snow Cone Android version 12L (August 2022): Snow Cone v2

Snow Cone v2 Android version 13 (August 2022): Tiramisu (Tiramisu is a coffee-flavored Italian dessert )

Overall, Android's naming scheme is unique. Almost no other company names their OS names over food items. However, with just five more letters remaining to be used, Google might soon have to divert its naming scheme.

