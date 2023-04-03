10 must-have smartphone apps for every college student

Smartphones are now an integral part of our daily lives, and smartphone apps have become a tool for college students at their dispense. Busy schedules and workloads are something every one of them has to struggle with these days, and some apps can help them stay parallelly organized with their academics. They need to keep track of their health, entertainment, and studies simultaneously, which can be troublesome and sometimes overwhelming.

There are tons of smartphone apps that a college student can find in the app stores. Most of these work on both iOS devices and Android OS smartphones.

Duolingo and 9 other smartphone apps for students

1) Note-taking app - Evernote or Google Keep

Note-taking smartphone apps are non-negotiable when it comes to maximizing organization for students. It helps students keep track of their ideas, tasks, and schedules.

Evernote allows users to create notes in various formats such as text, images, and audio recordings. Students can also organize their notes into different notebooks and tags, making it easy to find what they need quickly. A bonus feature is that if you create an account, it syncs across all devices, making it a great app for students who are always loaded with tasks.

Google Keep is straightforward, simple, easy to maneuver, and backed up by google. It can be accessed from any device with your Google account, and the events are synced onto the Calendar. You can customize how your apps look and it is very easy to categorize notes, be it screenshots, images, or a simple shopping list.

You can go with the smartphone app that suits your needs the best.

2) Google Drive

Every college student needs Google Drive, which offers cloud storage and file sharing. It enables them to access their spreadsheets, presentations, and documents from any internet-connected device.

Students can easily share files and work on group projects with their peers using Google Drive.

A variety of productivity tools are also available in this smartphone app, including Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides, which can be used to take notes, make presentations, and more.

3) eDX

eDX is an online skill-learning smartphone app designed by Harvard University to help students worldwide to learn stuff they want to or to develop skills that their colleges have failed to deliver. It has a wide range of domains and courses that a student can choose from, be it computer science or design.

Anyone can register for a course for free, but to gain proper certification, students have to pay a small amount, which is definitely not a deal breaker.

4) Grammarly

Grammarly is a tool that aids students in writing improvement. It provides instant grammar and spelling checks as well as style and clarity recommendations. It also offers a plagiarism checker, making it a valuable tool for those who need to write papers and essays.

A student who is writing his/her assignment or thesis for submission at the last minute can save some time using Grammarly. This app also gives an idea about the tone of the text you have written to help you in your judgment. It is also available as a chrome extension for your emails and assignments.

5) Duolingo

The world is expanding and connecting at an unimaginable rate, and everybody is giving their best to achieve their goals. In this scenario, Duolingo is best for those ambitious college students who want to learn international languages. Many foreign countries prefer students who are proficient in multiple languages. This app is an excellent choice for improving one's linguistic skills.

Duolingo has a very interactive gamified UI that helps students in reading, writing, speaking, and listening. It is very useful to learn more than 30 international languages like French, German, Spanish, and more.

6) Notion

Notion is an app that aims to give its users customizability in organization. The app has a clean UI and every aspect is customizable by the user. Be it the tasks, keeping track of the assignments, or deciding project roles or timelines, anything that requires planning in the life of a student can be created in this app.

A student can also manage his/her budget with the Notion budget template which offers many functionalities. It has a wide variety of pre-curated templates to help new users get familiar. This app syncs across devices and is easily accessible.

7) LinkedIn

Before listing this as a social media app, just hold back for a second. It is a social network for job providers and seekers. For a college student, finding employment after graduation is a matter of stress and LinkedIn does a good job of somewhat relieving it.

A student can grow his network, research trends and skill requirements in the field and prepare himself/herself for the challenges of the world outside college.

8) Adobe Scan

Adobe Scan is a PDF scanner smartphone app that uses the camera to scan and save documents and images. This is a very useful app for college students who need to scan documents from time to time and can save a lot of time and money.

Think about every time you have to rush towards the photocopy shop nearby just because your professor requires some paper to be scanned and sent. This app just requires an Adobe account to operate, and the data is synced with Adobe Cloud.

9) Video conferencing app - Google Meet or Zoom

Every college student should have a video conferencing app installed on their smartphone. Since the world was hit by the pandemic, it has adapted to operate some work in virtual mode. Come to think of it, if you want to attend a class of some professor from Italy or some skill enhancement workshop being conducted in Japan, these applications have got you covered.

One can choose to download any of the above apps, whichever is suitable for them.

10) MyFitnessPal

College students can track their food intake and exercise with the help of a health and fitness smartphone app, and one of the best among them is MyFitnessPal. It features a barcode scanner for convenient logging along with a sizable database of food and nutritional data.

Additionally, MyFitnessPal syncs with other fitness applications like Fitbit and Apple Health, making it simple to keep track of all facets of your health in a single location.

Smartphones have become a necessity for college students as technology has ingrained itself into every aspect of our lives. It can be difficult to decide which apps to download with so many options. The ten covered in this article are just a few of the many interesting apps available to college students to aid in their academic success, organizational needs, and money management.

