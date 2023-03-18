How to use iCloud to sync your Apple devices

Do you own multiple Apple devices and wish to sync them? The easiest way to do so is by using the iCloud service, which lets users store a library of items and share them among iPhones, iPads, and Macs seamlessly. Setting up the cloud to sync devices is easy; all you need to do is sign up and purchase enough storage.

As the name suggests, iCloud is a premium cloud storage service offered by Apple that primarily lets users store photos, files, and backups. In addition to Apple devices, one can also use this cloud subscription on a Windows PC or an Android device.

There are three storage tiers: 50GB, 200GB, and 2TB; users can purchase a tier depending on their needs. Apple also offers a free storage tier of 5GB, which may not be ideal for syncing data across multiple devices but can be used nevertheless if needed.

Here’s how you can set up iCloud to sync all your Apple devices

To trigger automatic syncing between your smartphones, tablets and Macs from Apple, you’ll have to sign into the cloud service using the same Apple ID on all those devices. Before you begin setting up, make sure you have a valid cloud subscription and sufficient storage.

You can purchase a tier by going to Settings > [Your Name] > iCloud and choosing to upgrade storage or change storage plan. Proceed by signing into the service on all of your Apple devices.

Here’s how you can set up Apple's cloud service on any iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch:

Go to Settings, tap on the Apple ID account name, and select iCloud. If a name doesn’t show up, tap on “Sign in to your [device]” and sign in using an Apple ID. Turn on each app or feature that needs to be uploaded and stored on the cloud.

Follow these steps to sign into iCloud on a Mac:

On macOS Ventura, go to Apple menu > System Settings and click the account name at the top of the sidebar. If you haven’t signed in, use a valid Apple ID to do so and then click on the account name. On macOS 12 or earlier, go to Apple menu > System Preferences and click on Apple ID or sign in if you haven’t already. Next, click on iCloud and turn on each app or feature that needs to be uploaded and stored on the cloud.

As for the Apple Watch, you can simply pair it with an iPhone to access supported items from the cloud. You can also set up cloud storage and sync data with an Apple TV.

Besides premium cloud storage, users can also use a USB/USB-C cable to connect their iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch to a Mac computer and initiate syncing. Using this method also allows people to update their devices, upload device data onto a Mac, and even restore backup data.

That said, Apple's premium cloud subscription is definitely the most convenient way to sync multiple devices and keep them up-to-date.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

