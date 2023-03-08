Apple Watch launches new activity challenges for International Women's Day: Details, rewards, and more

Like every year, Apple has rolled out its newest Activity Challenges for Apple Watch owners, this time to celebrate Women’s Day.

Every year, on March 8, people worldwide observe International Women's Day, where we highlight the issues women face today, such as gender equality, violence, wage gap, abuse against women, etc. Participants can earn virtual awards such as badges and stickers that follow the event's theme in the Apple Fitness app.

To participate in the event, Users must complete any workout for 20 minutes or more using any workout app that records data on the Apple Health app. Upon completion, users can earn virtual rewards such as badges and stickers that they can share with family and friends.

By conducting such challenges, Apple encourages its users to be physically active and promotes a culture of wellness and empowerment. Through this event, users can support important causes and demonstrate their commitment to building a more equal and just world. Users can learn about the various health-related features of the watch besides fitness tracking.

Apple offers several features on its watches that help women monitor their physical activities, track their menstrual cycles, and promote important health metrics such as heart rate data.

On March 8, show your support for the empowerment of women everywhere. Do any workout for 20 minutes or more to earn this award. Record your time with the Workout app or any app that adds workouts to Health. - MacRumours

What are Apple Watch Activity Challenges?

Activity Challenges are special competitions created by Apple to motivate people to use their watches for fitness and sports activities. By completing these challenges, the tech giant hopes to encourage people to use them to track and improve their fitness levels. This includes activities such as running, cycling, swimming, or even just the user's step count throughout the day.

Ultimately, Apple wants existing users and potential buyers to understand the value and use of their watch to stay healthy and active.

Techno Tim @TechnoTimLive Almost skipped the workout today but I couldn’t pass up the Apple Fitness badge for International Women’s Day! Almost skipped the workout today but I couldn’t pass up the Apple Fitness badge for International Women’s Day! https://t.co/boEbAj0i1E

These challenges can be accomplished using any fitness app that keeps the recorded data in the Apple Fitness app. Users have a wide range of workout apps, such as Nike Run Club, Peleton, Strava, etc.

Once the challenges are completed, users are rewarded with virtual achievements such as badges and stickers on their iPhone and Apple Watch, which they can share with friends and family through iMessage. These virtual rewards motivate users to continue their fitness journey and participate in more challenges.

