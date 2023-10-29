All mobiles that runs BGMI in 90 FPS (2023)

FPS, or Frames Per Second, plays a major role in a player's performance in gaming, and the same is applicable to BGMI. Gamers who use a device supporting 90 FPS tend to perform better as it enables them to enjoy the game without lag, even when a lot of players drop in a single location. This, in turn, helps them to move freely, spot enemies quicker, take more kills, and win more chicken dinners in the process.
In this high-paced world, mobile tech has seen a major upgrade in the last few months. Several mobile phones are now available in the market that have high frame rates and support 90 FPS in BGMI, and this article will list all of them.
List of all phones that support 90 FPS in BGMI
Android Phones
Millions of players across the country use Android phones. Here's a look at the Android phones that support 90 FPS in Battlegrounds Mobile India:
- Samsung Galaxy A72
- Samsung Galaxy A20
- Samsung Galaxy Flip 3
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
- Samsung Galaxy S23
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
- iQOO 9 Pro
- iQOO 9
- iQOO 9 SE
- iQOO 7
- iQOO 7 Legend
- iQOO Neo 7
- IQOO Neo 7 Pro
- OnePlus 9
- OnePlus 9 Pro
- OnePlus 10 Pro
- OnePlus 10T
- OnePlus 11
- OnePlus 11R
- OnePlus Nord 3
- OnePlus Nord CE 3
- OnePlus Open
- Mi 11 Ultra
- Mi 11X Pro
- Mi 11X
- POCO F3
- POCO F3 GT
- POCO X3 Pro
- Redmi Note 11 Pro+
- Redmi Note 11 Pro
- ROG Phone 5
- ROG Phone 5s
- ROG Phone 5s Pro
- ZenFone 7
- ZenFone 8
- ZenFone 8 Flip
- Infinix GT 10 Pro
Apple
While Android devices are popular amongst normal gamers, most BGMI esports players prefer using Apple devices because of their high-end processor and 90 FPS support. Here's a look at the iPhone models that support 90 FPS:
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 15 Pro
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
Disclaimer: The list of phones mentioned are the ones released to date. There might be some other devices that are released later on in the month of November and December.
How to enable 90 FPS in BGMI
Following BGMI's comeback, the game restricted players to 60 FPS. However, the ongoing 2.8 update allows players to select 90 FPS on their devices.
Here's a step-by-step guide on selecting 90 FPS in BGMI:
Step 1: Log into Battlegrounds Mobile India.
Step 2: Go to Settings and click on the Graphics and Audio option.
Step 3: Navigate your way to the Combat section and choose Smooth Graphics.
Step 4: Choose the 90 FPS option in the Frame Rates settings.
Players can use the aforementioned process and enjoy a lag-free gaming experience on their devices.