All mobiles that runs BGMI in 90 FPS (2023)

FPS, or Frames Per Second, plays a major role in a player's performance in gaming, and the same is applicable to BGMI. Gamers who use a device supporting 90 FPS tend to perform better as it enables them to enjoy the game without lag, even when a lot of players drop in a single location. This, in turn, helps them to move freely, spot enemies quicker, take more kills, and win more chicken dinners in the process.

In this high-paced world, mobile tech has seen a major upgrade in the last few months. Several mobile phones are now available in the market that have high frame rates and support 90 FPS in BGMI, and this article will list all of them.

List of all phones that support 90 FPS in BGMI

Android Phones

Millions of players across the country use Android phones. Here's a look at the Android phones that support 90 FPS in Battlegrounds Mobile India:

Samsung Galaxy A72

Samsung Galaxy A20

Samsung Galaxy Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

iQOO 9 Pro

iQOO 9

iQOO 9 SE

iQOO 7

iQOO 7 Legend

iQOO Neo 7

IQOO Neo 7 Pro

OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10T

OnePlus 11

OnePlus 11R

OnePlus Nord 3

OnePlus Nord CE 3

OnePlus Open

Mi 11 Ultra

Mi 11X Pro

Mi 11X

POCO F3

POCO F3 GT

POCO X3 Pro

Redmi Note 11 Pro+

Redmi Note 11 Pro

ROG Phone 5

ROG Phone 5s

ROG Phone 5s Pro

ZenFone 7

ZenFone 8

ZenFone 8 Flip

Infinix GT 10 Pro

Apple

While Android devices are popular amongst normal gamers, most BGMI esports players prefer using Apple devices because of their high-end processor and 90 FPS support. Here's a look at the iPhone models that support 90 FPS:

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

Disclaimer: The list of phones mentioned are the ones released to date. There might be some other devices that are released later on in the month of November and December.

How to enable 90 FPS in BGMI

Following BGMI's comeback, the game restricted players to 60 FPS. However, the ongoing 2.8 update allows players to select 90 FPS on their devices.

Here's a step-by-step guide on selecting 90 FPS in BGMI:

Step 1: Log into Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Step 2: Go to Settings and click on the Graphics and Audio option.

Step 3: Navigate your way to the Combat section and choose Smooth Graphics.

Step 4: Choose the 90 FPS option in the Frame Rates settings.

Players can use the aforementioned process and enjoy a lag-free gaming experience on their devices.