Popular streamers announce the addition of the Zombies Edge mode in upcoming BGMI 2.8 update

The developers of BGMI, Krafton India, recently released a teaser for the upcoming 2.8 update, creating a great deal of buzz amongst mobile gamers across the country. Building on the hype earlier today, Krafton took to the official Instagram handle of Battlegrounds Mobile India to announce the addition of the Zombies Edge mode in the forthcoming update. The inclusion of the new mode will also result in the conclusion of the ongoing Dragon Ball Super collaboration mode.

The video featured popular BGMI YouTubers like Abhijeet "Ghatak", Salman "Mamba", Raj "Snax", Yash "LoLzZz", and the host Nitin "Classified YT".

The Zombies Edge mode will be the main attraction of the BGMI 2.8 update

In the 2.8 update podcast, the streamers discussed how the new Zombies Edge mode will change the dynamics of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

In the Q&A session, they emphasized how the new mode will also be added to the Miramar map, helping the rank pushers reach higher tiers quickly. They also pointed out the different features of the Zombies Edge map, including the Aerolith Lab, Zombies Area, and the different abilities that players can equip themselves with to deal damage, eliminate the zombies, and gather loot.

The popular BGMI YouTubers also talked about an upcoming login event that will offer players exclusive rewards for eight consecutive days. If they miss out on a day, they will be able to spend BP and claim the reward the next day.

In another teaser, Snax and Mamba announced that the new 2.8 update will bring along plenty of new crates, which will further enhance the quality of players' inventory.

Players must note that no official confirmation from Krafton's end regarding the release date of the forthcoming 2.8 update has arrived till now. However, since the teaser and announcement video are already out, the update can be expected to be released next week.

For those unaware, the Zombies Edge mode is already available in the global variant (PUBG Mobile 2.8 update) and has seen a massive success. Players across the world have churned out the best from the mode and the events that appeared along with it.

Krafton India will be hoping that several veterans who once played the Zombie mode (before the ban on PUBG Mobile in India) will be making their comeback once the Zombies Edge mode is added to the BGMI 2.8 update.