5 best PUBG Mobile 2.8 update features: New zombie mode, KFC collaboration, and more

Krafton has given the green signal to the release of the PUBG Mobile 2.8 update, ending a month-long beta testing process. The update's release has brought an end to the successful collaboration with Dragonball Super and has re-introduced zombies in the game after a long gap.

Several other features have also been added to provide mobile gamers across the globe for a btter BR gaming experience.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions

Major features that PUBG Mobile users will be ecstatic to experience in the new 2.8 update

1) Themed mode: Zombies Edge

A new themed mode, Zombies Edge, has become the main attraction of PUBG Mobile's 2.8 update. The themed mode will be available on the maps of Erangel, Miramar, and Livik. You can indulge in PvE battles against zombies, who return to the title after years.

Gamers can see zombies spawning in the Aerolith Labs and its Outposts, which also contain great loot and will be hot landing spots. They will have to face different zombies - Mutants, Berserkers, and Rippers. Defeating the zombies will enable players to get loot.

You can also use different mutation weapons like Mutation Gauntlets, Mutation Blades, and Maglev Hoverboards (all of which have their own special abilities).

While the Mutation Gauntlets and Mutation Blades can be equipped to eliminate zombies and deal damage to nearby enemies, the Maglev Hoverboards can be used for faster transportation.

2) WOW mode updates

The World of Wonder mode in PUBG Mobile has undergone multiple changes. New PvE gameplay and different enemy types have been introduced in the 2.8 update. Editor updates contain the Character Switch Device, interactive objects, gameplay devices, map templates, building and decorative objects, and more.

Enhancements have been made to gameplay devices, editor features, and game parameter settings. This will help both PUBG Mobile creators/streamers and normal players to obtain a better gaming and creative experience.

In addition, you can now experience the new beta creations like Infinite Roguelike, Classic Boxing Arena 4v4 Team Battle (Zombie Edition), Air Raid Shelter Stealth, Companion Dash, Giant Attack, and Car Racing. The main variants of these creations will be added in future updates.

3) KFC Collaboration

A new collaboration with popular restaurant brand KFC is added to the 2.8 update in PUBG Mobile. Restaurants will spawn as distinguished buildings on the themed mode maps (Erangel, Livik, and Miramar) in specific locations.

On visiting the restaurants, you can find the following supplies:

KFC Drink: Recovers 60 Energy. four seconds usage time.

KFC Nuggets: Recovers 75 Health. four seconds usage time.

KFC Chicken Bucket: Recovers full Health. six seconds usage time.

KFC Chicken Dinner: A rare item. Recovers full Health and Energy. Six seconds usage time.

Apart from the aforementioned classic supplies, you can use the interactive KFC self-ordering kiosk machines in the restaurants. They can exchange tokens (found in different locations across the map) to obtain supplies. However, they must remember that these will be limited in quantity.

4) Changes to firearms

A new melee weapon - Dagger, has been added to the game. It can be quickly equipped, has a better grip, and enables you to deal sharp damage to zombies and other enemies in PvE mode.

Meanwhile, AUG A3 (an air-drop weapon to date) can be found as a normal weapon in different locations on the classic maps. Instead, FAMAS has been added to the air-drop weapon list.

Improvements have been made to ACE32 and MK12 as well. You can now use the Honey Badger and the ACE32 weapons in Arena mode matches.

A new tactical attachment can be equipped in the Crossbow that will fire explosives along with the bow. Once the bow lands, an explosion will occur, causing damage to enemies.

5) Popularity Battle event

Following the massive success of the Popularity Battle event in the 2.7 update, the event will feature in the 2.8 update as well. In PUBG Mobile, two different Solo and Team Popularity Battle events will appear.

Here's a look at the Registration and Battle timings for the popular events:

Solo Popularity event: Registration (September 8-12), Battle (September 13 - October 10)

Team Popularity event: Registration (October 13-18), Battle (October 19 - November 6)

As its name suggests, the Solo Popularity Battle will see solo players fighting it out in different rounds against new opponents to gain popularity. Every round will have a winner with the most popularity.

Meanwhile, in the Team Popularity Battle event, each team of four will fight against another team, with every player indulging in 1v1 popularity battles. A total of eight rounds will be played.

In both Popularity Battle events, the winners will be ranked according to their rankings in the server and will be accordingly rewarded.

With so many exciting features, the developers will be hoping that more new players will download the game and enjoy its contents.

Note: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Hence, Indian players are recommended to try out BGMI instead of PUBG Mobile.