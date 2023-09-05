PUBG Mobile 2.8 update features: Zombies Edge, WOW mode changes, and more

The ongoing 2.7 update in PUBG Mobile has been a massive success, and now Tencent Games will add the 2.8 patch to the popular BR title, marking the fifth major update of 2023. This update will bring the Dragon Ball Super collaboration to a close while bringing along a plethora of new features.

As announced by the developer, the new 2.8 update will be available on September 7 and will see the return of the long-awaited zombies in the classic mode maps of Erangel, Miramar, and Livik. Various other additions and changes have also been made to enrich the BR gaming experience of users worldwide.

PUBG Mobile 2.8 update's unique features will enthrall gamers

Themed mode: Zombies Edge

Zombies return to PUBG Mobile after years and can be seen hoarding in and around the mysterious base Aerolith Lab. These hidden zombies pose a significant threat to players. Moreover, defeating zombies will be more fun than ever due to enhanced graphics, physics simulation, and the newly introduced ragdoll system.

Normal Mutants

Mutants move and hunt in groups. They inflict high damage when gamers go near them.

Berserkers

The large Berserker possesses a muscular arm that can be switched between sharp blades and durable armor. Based on the form, Berserkers change their attacks. They make charged attacks in armored form, exposing their weakness simultaneously.

Rippers

Rippers are slender and agile enemies. They make continuous attacks on players like assassins. They have sharp claws but can be easily defeated with headshots.

Mutation Weaponry

Players can get Mutation weaponry after defeating zombies and in the Aerolith lab.

Mutation Gauntlets

Players can use the Mutation Gauntlets to mutate their arms into large gauntlets. The Slam attack can deliver devastating damage that zombies can't retaliate when struck. The Great Smash attack can be used by jumping into the air, choosing a landing point, and then descending to deal great area damage.

Mutation Blade

Mutation Blade can be used to increase player agility. PUBG Mobile players can use it to grow a powerful arm for slashing attacks, covering a wide range and causing substantial damage to zombies. A Wild Dash can be performed by charging in the crosshair's direction, inflicting damage on enemies.

Aerolith Lab and Outposts

The Aerolith lab will be the main source of zombie power. Zombies spawn here and in the Outposts. These areas will contain great loot. Moreover, Berserkers and Rippers will also spawn in Aerolith Lab.

WOW mode changes

A new PvE gameplay and different enemy types have been added in the 2.8 update. Editor updates include the Character Switch Device, many gameplay devices, interactive objects, building and decorative objects, map templates, and more.

Improvements have been made to gameplay devices, game parameter settings, and editor features. This will help both PUBG Mobile creators/streamers and gamers to derive a better gaming and creative experience.

Apart from the features mentioned above, several other updates, like AUG becoming a standard weapon and FAMAS taking its place in the air-drop. A new Dagger will be introduced in the themed mode, which can be used to kill enemies. Moreover, a Tactical Gunpowder attachment can now be added to Crossbows, resulting in a delayed explosion causing damage to enemies.

Changes will also be seen in the new PUBG Mobile season rewards and missions.