How to download PUBG Mobile 2.8 update on Android and iOS devices

Thanks to the immense success of PUBG Mobile's previous update, Krafton and Level Infinite have given a thumbs-up to the release of update 2.8. This ends the wait for gamers looking to try out the latest additions and concludes the game's collaboration with Dragonball Super. Furthermore, there is a lot of excitement surrounding the new zombie mode as it returns to the title following a lengthy absence.

PUBG Mobile 2.8 update can be downloaded through Google Play Store and Apple App Store

A few hours ago, the developers announced the 2.8 update schedule on the game's official Discord server.

Snippet from PUBG Mobile's Discord server showing the 2.8 update schedule (Image via Discord)

According to the announcement, the 2.8 update has already started rolling out and will be available by the timings (in UTC) mentioned below:

AOS (Google Play): September 7, 2 am

iOS (App Store): September 7, 2 am

APK: September 7, 2 am

Based on their devices and regions, gamers might witness a change in the update timing appearing on their devices.

Players across the globe can directly install the 2.8 update from the virtual storefronts available on their devices - Google Play Store and App Store. However, Android users looking to download the 2.8 patch's APK can do so by using the APK download option on the title's official website.

Steps PUBG Mobile players should follow to download 2.8 September update on Android and iOS devices

Downloading the latest 2.8 update from either the Apple App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store is simple. Follow the step-by-step process mentioned below to install the new patch on your mobile phones/tablets.

Step 1: Based on the OS of your device, make your way to the virtual stores (Google Play Store or Apple App Store). You can also visit PUBG Mobile's official website and tap the Play Store or App Store icons to reach the storefront.

If you're using a PC (emulator), follow the same process to install the latest September update on your computer. However, you must install a reliable Android emulator first.

Note: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Players from this region are advised not to download the game from third-party applications. Instead, they can play the Indian variant of the game - Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).