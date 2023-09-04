Free Fire India APK release date and expected release time for Android devices

Garena's popular BR title, Free Fire, has been in the news for making an astounding return to the Indian mobile gaming market as Free Fire India. Last week, the developer took to the game's official social media handles to announce the game's comeback.

A trailer was uploaded on FF's YouTube channel, showcasing popular Indian sporting athletes like Saina Nehwal, Leander Paes, Sunil Chhetri, and Rahul Chaudhari.

The news of the game's return after a span of one and a half years has got the Indian mobile gaming community buzzing with excitement.

When can Free Fire India lovers expect the game to release

Free Fire India's trailer was short, but through it, Garena announced that FFI will officially release on September 5. While no separate release date has been mentioned for Android and iOS devices, it can be assumed that the game will launch on the same date on both digital storefronts. However, the time of release may vary.

Since the majority of the Free Fire playerbase uses Android devices, it becomes important for them to know when they can finally get to enjoy the new FFI variant. However, they must know that the developer is yet to announce the release schedule of the game's launch on September 5.

Going by the norm of Garena introducing the OB updates on the morning of the update day, you can expect the title's APK to be available on the morning of September 5 around 9 am IST.

Free Fire India will follow new guidelines and have new features for gamers

Garena has made changes to a few rules to abide by the guidelines of the Indian government and make Free Fire India's comeback a reality. The exclusive features are added to provide a better BR gaming environment to the gamers. These changes include limits on playtime, age, and more.

Playtime limit: A new feature limits the playtime of players. Garena encourages players to take frequent breaks to recharge.

A new feature limits the playtime of players. Garena encourages players to take frequent breaks to recharge. Age limit: Several restrictions will be imposed on users below the age of 18. They will require consent from their guardians before signing in to the game.

Several restrictions will be imposed on users below the age of 18. They will require consent from their guardians before signing in to the game. Spending restrictions: A spending limit can also be seen in Free Fire from now on. Garena wants users to be financially responsible.

A spending limit can also be seen in Free Fire from now on. Garena wants users to be financially responsible. Toxicity reporting mechanism: Garena has added a new toxicity reporting mechanism that allows players to easily report any in-game toxic behavior, based on which the developer will take swift actions.

Moreover, the collaboration with popular cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni will also be a feature to look out for when FFI finally launches. As already announced by Garena, the collaboration will see a new character - Thala (a popular name of Dhoni when he represents CSK in IPL). It will also result in the addition of new cosmetics and events in the game.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.