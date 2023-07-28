Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2023: Host country, slots distribution, schedule, format, scoring system, and more

The fifth season of the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) will be hosted from November 10 to 26, 2023, and the 18 best squads from around the world will exhibit their strength and teamwork to lift the prestigious trophy. Garena has once again selected Thailand as the host country for the 2023 FFWS.

The grand event will be conducted in a distinct structure compared to previous editions. There will now be a six-day Group Stage in place of the one-day Play-Ins. While the Grand Finale will be played for three days instead of one. The company believes that this format will help increase viewership, and the same structure was used in the recently concluded SEA Invitational.

Free Fire World Series 2023 schedule, slot distribution, and format

Group Stage - November 10 to 19 (18 teams)

Grand Finals - November 24 to 26 (12 teams)

Taking place in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand, the Group Stage will see a total of 18 teams fighting across six match days. These qualified teams will be distributed into three groups and will collide with one another in a Round Robin format. After the end of 36 matches, the top 12 performing teams will secure their spots in the ultimate round.

The three-day finale will feature 18 matches in total. The team that scores the most points will be rewarded with a fabulous trophy and huge prize money. However, the total prize pool for the Free Fire World Series was not disclosed during the latest announcement.

Slot distribution

Brazil - 3 LATAM - 3 Thailand - 3 Indonesia - 2 Vietnam - 2 MCPS - 1 Pakistan - 1 MEA - 1 To Be Announced - 2

The points system for this Free Fire event remains unchanged this season. The team that gets the Booyah in each game will get 12 points, while the second and third rankers will gain nine and eight points, respectively. The bottom two teams (11th and 12th) will not get any points. Each kill counts as one point.

1st place: 12

2nd place: 9

3rd place: 8

4th place: 7

5th place: 6

6th place: 5

7th place: 4

8th place: 3

9th place: 2

10th place: 1

11th place: 0

12th place: 0

Evos Phoenix from Thailand registered their second title in the 2022 Free Fire World Series Bangkok, while Attack All Around was the champion of the 2022 FFWS Sentosa. Evos Phoenix conquered the first world series trophy in 2021, which was held in Singapore. Corinthians was the undisputed champion of its inaugural season in 2019.

