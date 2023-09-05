PUBG Mobile 2.8 update release date, time, features, and more

Following the success of the PUBG Mobile 2.7 update, the new 2.8 iteration of the game is on the horizon. The upcoming release will include many improvements to make the battle royale title more exciting and fun for players. Zombie's Edge, a new game mode, will be the primary attraction, and gamers will be able to dive right in to keep themselves engrossed.

Besides the mode, several Classic Mode changes will be available, along with balances and fixes for a more streamlined experience. Check out all the details regarding the upcoming 2.8 update in the section below.

What is the release date of the PUBG Mobile 2.8 update?

The PUBG Mobile 2.8 update is set to be released on September 7, 2023, and will gradually be rolled out to all servers worldwide. Gamers can patiently await its release and download it on their smartphones via the Google Play or Apple App Store.

Like always, certain rewards will be offered to players for updating to the latest version of the game within a week of its release. Furthermore, individuals will not be able to matchmake with others on the older versions. Thus, it is advised to get the latest release.

PUBG Mobile 2.8 update release time

With the update slowly rolling out from September 7, 2023, it will progressively be made available in a few days. Based on the previous update, the expected time for the complete rollout of PUBG Mobile 2.8 on the Google Play Store is September 8, 2023, at 4:00 UTC+0. In the meantime, the same for the Apple App Store is September 8, 2023, at 01:30 UTC+0.

Around the same time, the game's APK file will also be provided on the official website, and players can use the same to get the 2.8 iteration.

PUBG Mobile 2.8 update features

Listed below are some key features players will find in the 2.8 update of the battle royale title:

1) New themed mode – Zombie's Edge (Erangle, Livik, and Miramar)

Power zombies – Berserkers and Rippers

Mutation weapons

Aerolith Lab and Outpost

Maglev Hoverboard

2) New PvE gameplay and enemy types

3) World of Wonder Updates

Updated numerous aspects of the editor, including character switch devices, interactive objects, and more.

4) Classic Mode updates

New melee weapon – Dagger

New tactical attachment – Tactical Gunpowder Tool

AUG to spawn as a standard firearm on the map. FAMAS to replace it in Airdrops

Mk12 to be available on all maps

ACE32 has been unchanged

5) New Cycle 5 Season 14

More season missions' fabulous rewards to collect

Disclaimer: Indian players should refrain from playing PUBG Mobile on their mobile devices due to the ban on the battle royale title. Meanwhile, they can continue engaging in BGMI since it is not prohibited in the country.