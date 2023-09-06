When will the BGMI 2.8 update release? Expected date and time

Popular gaming title BGMI made its successful return to the Indian mobile gaming market in the last week of May. The return witnessed millions of gamers across the country logging into the game on a daily basis to derive the thrill of the Battle Royale. To provide them with an enriched gaming experience, Krafton India has introduced periodic updates.

While the ongoing 2.7 update appeared on August 9 and has got the entire Indian gaming community buzzing with excitement, many fans are already looking forward to the release of the 2.8 update.

BGMI players will likely get to experience the upcoming 2.8 update in mid-October

The upcoming 2.8 update is set to be the third major update that the game receives after its successful return to the virtual storefronts. BGMI players around the country can expect the update to be released between October 7 and October 13. However, based on estimates, the most likely date of release of the 2.8 update in the Indian variant is October 11.

The game is expected to be released first on Android and then on iOS. The expected timings are 11:30 am (Android) and 4 pm (iOS).

While the ongoing A1 Royale Pass is scheduled to conclude on October 3, the ongoing season, i.e., Cycle 4 Season 12, is scheduled to end on October 21. Since all major updates have appeared in the game a few days before the arrival of the new season, the aforementioned timeframe has been accordingly calculated. Moreover, the two-month tenure of a particular update has also been considered.

However, in the last couple of updates, it was witnessed that the dates were adjusted according to the developers' requirements. Hence, gamers should wait for Krafton's official announcement regarding the update's release date. They are urged to keep adequate data and storage space for the smooth installation of the update.

Features expected to be introduced in the upcoming BGMI 2.8 update

Following the norm of other updates, the 2.8 update has already been released in the title's global counterpart, PUBG Mobile. The update has brought along plenty of new features that have already become favorites of players.

Since most of the features are carried over to BGMI, it is expected that the main features from the PUBG Mobile 2.8 update will be added to the Indian variant as well. Here's a look at the best features that are expected to be added to the October update in Battlegrounds Mobile India:

Zombies Edge mode with Aerolith Lab, Outposts, and different zombies - Mutants, Berserkers, and Rippers along with Mutation Weapons (Gauntlets and Blades)

KFC Collaboration

New WOW mode changes and creations

Updates to Firearms - Crossbow, ACE32, and Honey Badger.

Popularity Battle Event

New Season - C5S13

Classic mode improvements

With so many features expected to feature in the upcoming BGMI update, the entire gaming community is looking forward to Krafton releasing the patch as soon as possible. Many veterans who once loved fighting zombies in the virtual battlegrounds are expected to return to play the game.