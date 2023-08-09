When will BGMI 2.7 update be available on Android and iOS

After a 10-month suspension, BGMI made a stunning comeback to the Indian digital storefronts in May. The re-introduction of the game witnessed the 2.5 update getting added to the Indian variant. However, fans who follow the global counterpart, PUBG Mobile, demanded the current version of the game to be added to Battlegrounds Mobile India as well.

Krafton has finally listened to their pleas and has given a green signal to the release of the 2.7 major update. The introduction of the update will see BGMI collaborating with Dragon Ball Super and several other new features will also be incorporated to enhance gamers' Battle Royale experience.

BGMI 2.7 update is set to release across the country for Android and iOS devices

A few minutes ago, Krafton took to Battlegrounds Mobile India's official website to announce the release of the much-awaited 2.7 update on both Android and iOS devices.

Snippet showing BGMI 2.7 update official release schedule on the game's website (Image via Krafton)

Here's a look at the release timings of the latest 2.7 update (as mentioned by Krafton):

AOS (Google Play): August 9, 13:30 ~ 19:30

iOS (App Store): August 9, 16:00

Based on the announcement, the aforementioned timings are only estimations made by Krafton. Since the update will be gradually rolled out, based on their regions, players might see a difference in the timing of the update appearing on their devices.

Considering that the update sizes remain similar to that of PUBG Mobile, it can be expected that the latest 2.7 update file for iOS devices will be 2.14 GB. Meanwhile, the file size for Android devices is 373 MB. Gamers across the country can download the updated file from their phone's respective digital stores or the game’s official website.

Krafton has urged players to have a good Wi-Fi connection and adequate storage in their devices to get a hassle-free download experience.

Some of the best features in the BGMI 2.7 update

Collaboration with Dragon Ball Super

The collaboration with Dragon Ball Super has been an immense success in PUBG Mobile's 2.7 update. Hence, the mode and other special events are also added to BGMI. Players can play the Dragon Ball Super-themed mode in Erangel, Livik, and Sanhok.

They can use the special characters and their special abilities to defeat enemies and obtain the elusive 'Winner Winner Chicken Dinner'. Several new achievements have been also added in the new update.

A1 Royale Pass

As announced by Krafton, a brand new A1 Royale Pass will make its way into Battlegrounds Mobile India in the 2.7 update. This will see color-changing outfits, upgrade materials, and upgradable weapons getting introduced in the game. However, the A1 RP will be added once the new season is introduced in the game.