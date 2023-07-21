PUBG Mobile 2.7 APK for Android: Link and guide

PUBG Mobile 2.7 update came in hot with a perfect blend of new content alongside existing improvements to deliver an optimum experience. The update's rollout was completed earlier this month. If you have not installed the latest version, you are missing out on exciting Dragon Ball Supper Collaboration content, including the themed game modes.

You can download the latest version through the official stores. Furthermore, if you have an Android smartphone, you may install the game using the APK file hosted directly on the official website. The following section contains a link to the most recent APK file and instructions for completing the installation.

PUBG Mobile 2.7 APK download link for Android device

The newest PUBG Mobile version is 2.7, and the following are the procedures to download the APK and install the game:

Step 1: Click the link below to download the latest APK file.

PUBG Mobile 2.7 APK for Android: Click here.

The compact APK file of the battle royale title will soon be saved on your device.

Step 2: Navigate through your device's download folder and install the APK file. Before installing, you must enable the "Install from Unknown Source" option.

You can play the game after installation (Image via Krafton)

Step 3: After the installation, you can game and provide the necessary permissions to proceed.

Since this is the compact version, a dialog box will appear on the screen, asking you to download the preferred resource pack.

Step 4: Once the resource pack is installed, you can sign in to the account to enjoy the exciting new content in the 2.7 version.

You can perform a clean reinstallation in case of an error during this process. If the problem persists, you can download the APK file from the official link in the earlier section and follow the same steps again.

What is the size of the PUBG Mobile 2.7 APK file?

While using the compact APK file, you are required to download the APK (Image via Level Infinite)

The size of the 2.7 APK file is 717 MB. Additionally, you must account for mandatory resource packs you download within the game. You have two options, HD Resource Pack requires 1089.5 MB, while the Low-spec Resource Pack will take 557.6 MB of storage.

Alternatively, you can directly download the regular APK file from the game's website, which weighs around 1.32 GB. In this case, you will not have to download any other resource pack. As a result, you are advised to download the game over a WiFi environment.

Note: PUBG Mobile is blocked in India. Due to the government-imposed restrictions, all the players from the country are advised not to download or play the game. However, they may instead engage in BGMI, a separate IP from Krafton that made a comeback in the country in the recent month.