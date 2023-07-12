How to download PUBG Mobile 2.7 VN version using APK file?

PUBG Mobile VN is one of the regional versions of the well-known battle royale title. It was launched explicitly for the Vietnamese audience by VNG Game Publishing. The 2.7 update is already live in this version and you can download it to experience all the new content. Like the global variant, the developers have hosted its APK on the official website.

Due to the official availability, you do not need to look for PUBG Mobile 2.7 APK and OBB on third-party sites. The following section provides a detailed guide to installing the game on your device and enjoying the new Dragon Ball Super collaboration content.

Note: PUBG Mobile is blocked in India, and due to the government-imposed restriction, you are advised not to play any version of the popular battle royale title.

Steps to download PUBG Mobile 2.7 VN version using APK

You can follow these steps to download the file and complete the installation to begin playing the special PUBG Mobile 2.7 update Vietnamese version:

Step 1: Access the game's official website on any web browser.

PUBG Mobile VN version website link to download the APK file: Click here.

Tap on the button with the Android symbol (Image via VNG Games)

Step 2: After landing on the website's homepage, click on the button with the Android symbol to begin the APK download.

The download will soon begin, and you will have the APK file on your device. Its size is 784 MB, and you will need enough space to download it and complete the installation while downloading additional resource packs requiring similar space.

In case of insufficient storage, remove undesired items and then download the file.

Step 3: After the download is complete, access the download folder of your device and complete the installation. In this process, you may have to enable the "Install from Unknown Source" option if you have not done the same previously.

Step 4: Once the latest version of the game is installed, you need to open it.

You can select the desired resource pack (Image via VNG Games)

Step 5: You will be prompted to download a resource pack before accessing the game. Select the appropriate option and click the ok button.

It is mandatory to pick one of the following options.

Low-spec Resource Pack - 530.6 MB (Apply the low-spec version of all graphic resources)

HD Resource Pack - 1020.2 MB (Apply the HD version of all graphic resources)

Step 6: You can enjoy playing PUBG Mobile 2.7 VN version after signing in to your account.

Sometimes, you may receive a parsing error during the installation process. In this situation, you may first attempt to reinstall the game. Suppose the problem continues, then the only option is to download the APK again from the official website and perform a fresh installation.

You can also download the game from Play Store (Image via Google Play Store)

Besides this, you can download the game from the Google Play Store directly if you are from Vietnam. Search for the game and click the install button to get the latest version.

Poll : 0 votes