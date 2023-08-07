BGMI A1 Royale Pass announced

Krafton India recently took to BGMI's official Instagram handle to announce the addition of the new A1 Royale Pass in the popular title. The announcement portrays an in-game character wearing the exclusive main costume, Specter Slayer Set, and the Specter Slayer Cover. A lucrative tagline, "100 Levels. 100x Masti," highlights that the new A1 Royale Pass in BGMI will have 100 levels, deviating from the ongoing monthly Royale Pass' norm of having 50 levels.

The A1 RP was expected to be added to the game a long time ago. However, the developers delayed its addition as they formerly added the Month 21 and Month 22 Royale Passes within two months of the game's return to the Indian gaming market.

Since the new A1 RP is set to bring in plenty of rank rewards, the news has already created a lot of buzz among fans, many of whom have been asking Krafton to add the new RP for a long time.

A1 Royale Pass will be added to BGMI in the upcoming 2.7 update

Similar to PUBG Mobile, the new A1 Royale Pass will have a tenure of two months and will be available in both paid and free versions. The RP will be divided into two parts, with Rank 1-50 being the first and Rank 51-100 the second. Players will get rare rewards like Materials as they advance through the Ranks. Moreover, the Specter Slayer will be a color-changing costume (the first of its kind to be added to the BGMI RP section).

Snippet showing the expected dates of BGMI 2.7 update release and the addition of A1 Royale Pass (Image via YouTube/LuckyMan)

Based on a recent video by popular YouTuber and leaker, LuckyMan, the upcoming A1 Royale Pass might be introduced in the game between August 14 and August 21. The timeframe might be true considering that the current Month 22 Royale Pass will be online until August 13, and the new season is expected to arrive in-game on August 21.

Moreover, since the upcoming update is expected to feature the 2.7 variant of the game, several other new features will be added to Battlegrounds Mobile India to provide users across the country with an enhanced BR gaming experience.