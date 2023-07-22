The Battlegrounds Mobile India, aka BGMI 2.7 Update, has been the talk of the town for quite some time. There have been rumors about the game's next big update since PUBG got its new update recently. Krafton’s popular BR title has made its roaring return to the Indian market, and fans are excited to catch up on all the new content they have missed and all the upcoming ones.

However, after the game’s relaunch in the Indian markets back in May 2023, Krafton hasn’t released another version update of the game yet. Since PUBG got its 2.6 update and is moving forward towards the next, Indian gamers are eagerly waiting for the news regarding the first big Battlegrounds Mobile India update. Well, this article might provide some information to quell their excitement.

BGMI 2.7 Update: Is there an official release date yet?

Kartik Rastogi Official @official63119 9 August Morning 11:00 AM Android Ios Evening 4:00 PM Updates 2.7 Confirmed With Dragon Ball Z Mode & Royal Pass Not Confirmed Maybe A1 Rp Coming And New Royal Pass Release date 12 August Credit:- @AUPAIDGAMER Copy nahi hai BGMI New Update Date Confirmed9 August Morning 11:00 AM AndroidIosEvening 4:00 PM Updates 2.7 Confirmed With Dragon Ball Z Mode & Royal Pass Not Confirmed Maybe A1 Rp Coming And New Royal Pass Release date 12 August Credit:- @AUPAIDGAMER Copy nahi hai pic.twitter.com/SHUaN0LEhd

Despite many inquiries from the esports and gaming communities and a lot of hype behind the next Battlegrounds Mobile India update, Krafton is still keeping the players on their toes. They haven’t yet announced a release date for the next big Battlegrounds Mobile India update.

While PUBG is moving forward towards its 2.7 updates, Indian gamers don’t yet know if they are going to get a Battlegrounds Mobile India 2.6 Update or if the game will directly take a leap to its 2.7 version.

That being said, some sources claim the arrival of the BGMI 2.7 Update on your devices will happen by the end of July or the beginning of August. If these sources are to be believed, the update size will be around 716 MB for Android users and 1.91 GB for iOS users. In that case, the BGMI 2.7 Update is expected to fix the 90 FPS setting issue for Android users as well.

Expected changes and rewards in the Battlegrounds Mobile India 2.7 Update:

The new update to the game is expected to bring a lot of changes to the gameplay and might introduce different maps and more. This new update is expected to bring a ton of exciting new content, making the gunfights even more intense and the game more exciting.

Some patch note leaks for this BGMI 2.7 Update mention 3,000 BP, 100 AG, and the Magical Night Helmet (3d) as some of the free rewards for players in this new update.

However, all these are speculations, and you will have to wait for the official announcements from Krafton regarding the BGMI 2.7 Update release date to get confirmed news about it.