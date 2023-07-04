5 expected changes in BGMI 2.6 update

As fans already know, PUBG Mobile players are enjoying its 2.6 update, whereas BGMI's 2.6 patch is yet to arrive in India. The latter title is still in version 2.5, as gamers eagerly await its successor's release and whatever changes it brings to Krafton's BR title. No official launch date for Battlegrounds Mobile India's 2.6 update has been offered yet.

However, whenever Krafton posts about this game's features on social media, the comment section gets flooded by fans asking questions about BGMI's new update.

To give such individuals some things to look forward to, this article will list five changes expected to appear in the 2.6 patch.

Note: This piece is based on unofficial information. Some aspects of it are subjective.

Peaking bots and four other expected changes that might arrive in BGMI's 2.6 update

1) Advanced Bots

A peaking bot (Image via YouTube/IND AKHIL)

Battleground Mobile India players are already familiar with bots, computer-controlled opponents that make easy targets. However, it is expected that these foes will become harder to kill in Battlegrounds Mobile India's 2.6 update. In this patch, bots might attack players from longer distances using peaking.

Some rumors suggest that they might even be able to drive cars, heal, jump, and take cover as well. Such changes might make the game more exciting.

2) Refill vehicles from gas stations

Auto refueling vehicle (Image via YouTube/ IND AKHIL)

This rumored change might be the most interesting in terms of gameplay. Gamers must have noticed petrol pumps or gas stations on different maps in BGMI. However, they have been of no use so far. This might change with the new update, with gamers being able to refuel their vehicles by visiting gas stations.

As can be seen in the image above, players may have to place their vehicle within a marked area, after which they will get the option to pay a token to refuel their automobile. Click the prompted button, and the vehicle will be refueled automatically.

3) Melee weapon revision

The melee category might see a change (Image via YouTube/IND AKHIL)

The melee category might receive an overhaul in the new BGMI 2.6 update. If that happens, all the items in it will fall under the Machete section of weapons in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Besides, players will be able to apply different weapon finishes to them, and their corresponding animations will be adjusted in such situations.

4) Match withdrawal penalty adjustments

Nothing beats a good match with your friends (Image via Krafton)

Players in the new BGMI 2.6 update might not get penalized and see a merit deduction for leaving a match before boarding the plane. This will allow them to experience flexibility in choosing their favorite terrains.

This way, if they are in a lobby when their friend invites them to a game, they can exit it before boarding the plane to accept their buddy's offer.

5) Transform button

You can roam around in the game as a robot after elimination (Image via YouTube/ ND AKHIL)

Another rumored change that might be coming to BGMI 2.6 is that players who get eliminated from a match will be able to transform themselves into robots or maybe pets of their teammates. This way, they can freely roam the map as long as they can survive in the game after dying once.

However, eliminated players will not be able to spot foes, see their loot, their weapons, etc. They will only be able to walk or jump as they roam around.

These were the five highly expected changes coming to BGMI 2.6. Since this article is based on information acquired from unofficial sources, readers should take it with a grain of salt.

