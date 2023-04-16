Top 5 best vehicles in Free Fire for fast and safe movements

Garena Free Fire is a popular battle royale title with many players worldwide. One of the most important aspects of the game is finding the right vehicles to travel from one location to another. With vast and dangerous terrain filled with enemies in the game, choosing the right vehicles often becomes the deciding factor between survival and defeat. However, with a range of vehicles to choose from, it gets challenging for players to choose the safest options.

This list of the best Free Fire vehicles includes the safest vehicles for the battle royale title, taking a closer look at the different aspects of these vehicles, like their durability, speed, and more to help the players make better decisions.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions.

Jeep, Amphibian Car, and 3 other amazing vehicles in Free Fire for fast and safe movements

1) Monster Truck

Monster Truck is one of the fastest and safest vehicles of Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Monster Trucks in Free Fire is a massive vehicle that is perfect for a squad to take on their enemies safely. With massive tires, off-road capabilities, and the ability to do a lot of damage, monster trucks are one of the safest vehicles in Free Fire. The monster truck appears as an airdrop in the game, and it probably has the highest HP compared to other vehicles in the game.

Monster Truck is not the fastest vehicle in the game. However, it makes up for the speed with the size and durability of the vehicle. This vehicle can carry four players and is a perfect cover for players while looting.

2) Jeep

Jeep in Free Fire can take a lot of damage (Image via Garena)

The Jeep is another of the safest and fastest vehicles in Free Fire. Like the Monster Truck, Jeep also carries four players and is perfect for teams wanting to dominate in squad games. The Jeep has the second-highest HP in the game, making it one of the most durable vehicles in the game. Moreover, the compact size of the vehicle makes it the perfect choice to help players navigate through tight spaces.

Despite having slower acceleration than the other entries in the list, this vehicle's maneuverability and top speed are perfect for players to travel safely from one location to another. In addition, Jeeps are amazing vehicles for off-roading, which is an amazing benefit.

3) Pickup Truck

Pickup trucks are one of the fastest vehicles in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

The Pickup Truck is one of the best free signature vehicles in Free Fire. The sturdy build of the vehicle makes it an automatic choice for players to move faster and safer. This spacious cargo vehicle is also for the squad. However, if players want to travel safely, they should consider it as a vehicle for two people.

Although the Pickup Truck has slower acceleration, it can do a fair amount of damage before exploding. Thus, this vehicle is also perfect for taking cover in loot or to revive a teammate as well. This versatile vehicle can have a huge impact on one's chances of survival in the game.

4) Sports Car

The sports car is a stylish vehicle that will help the player move faster in the map. This fastest four-wheeler in the game can safely carry two players at a time with a top speed of 80. Even though the sports car cannot bear many of the enemy bullets, the incredible speed of the vehicle makes it hard for the enemies to hit it.

However, sometimes the high speed feature makes this vehicle a little difficult for players to control. Additionally, it is unsuitable for rough terrain and can easily trip or get stuck. Thus, it is crucial that players use the vehicle strategically to enhance their chances of winning.

5) Amphibian Car

Amphibian car can navigate through both land and water (Image via Garena)

This Free Fire vehicle is one of the unique means of transportation for the players in the game. Players can drive this amazing vehicle through water and land, which is a great feature for the car. It sometimes makes the routes shorter for the players when they are chasing the circle, as they don’t need to swim or take a boat to cross water bodies.

However, this vehicle has the lowest HP in the list, meaning it cannot take a lot of enemy bullets before getting destroyed. Hence, players need to be aware of their surroundings while driving this vehicle to avoid getting ambushed by enemies.

