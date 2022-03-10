List of Free Fire MAX characters that help players to recover HP (March 2022)

Generally, a Free Fire MAX player lands with 200 HP, which is considered full health. However, there are some Free Fire MAX characters whose abilities can increase this maximum HP to some extent. Obviously, a player with more HP can survive for longer, which is why it is always best to have as much HP as possible.
Every character in Free Fire MAX is given some skill or ability that helps in surviving the battle royale title. In this article, players will learn about the characters with the ability to recover HP.
Note: The abilities described below are at the lowest level of each Free Fire MAX character.
All Free Fire MAX characters with an ability to recover HP
1) Jota
Ability: Sustained Raids
Jota's passive ability in Free Fire MAX grants a little HP recovery if they land shots on an enemy, and recovers 10% HP if an enemy is knocked down. This can be a lifesaver while fighting within the zone.
2) Xayne
Ability: Xtreme Encounter
Xayne provides 80 HP temporarily when activated, which decays over time. Additionally, it offers 80% increased damage to Gloo Walls and shields. The effect lasts for 15 seconds with a cooldown time of 150 seconds.
3) A124
Ability: Thrill of Battle
A124's ability helps you convert 20 EP into HP within 4 seconds of activation. Thanks to a low cooldown duration of only 10 seconds, players have a preference to use this ability.
4) Alok
Ability: Drop The Beat
With a cooldown time of 45 seconds, Alok's ability creates a 5-meter aura that increases movement speed by 10% and restores HP at a rate of 5 HP/s for 5 seconds. Players must note that similar effects are not stacked.
5) Leon
Ability: Buzzer Beater
Leon's passive skill Buzzer Beater recovers 5 HP after surviving a gunfight. With this ability, it is easier to win a fight since players will have the option to hide for some time to recover HP before continuing combat.
6) K
Ability: Master of All
K's active skill increases the maximum EP by 50 and then has two distinct modes: Jiu-jitsu Mode and Psychology Mode. In Jiu-jitsu Mode, allies within a 6-meter radius receive a 500% increase in EP conversion rate. While in Psychology Mode, the user recovers 3 EP every 2.2 seconds, up to 150 EP. Additionally, the mode switch cooldown duration is just 3 seconds.
7) Skyler
Ability: Riptide Rhythm
With a cooldown time of 60 seconds, Skyler releases a sonic wave forward, damaging 5 Gloo Walls within 50 meters. Additionally, each Gloo Wall deployed results in an increase of 4 HP. Recovery effects do not stack.
8) Dimitri
Ability: Healing Heartbeat
With a cooldown time of 85 seconds, Dimitri's ability creates a healing zone of 3.5-meters radius and lasts for 10 seconds. Inside, both users and allies recover HP at a rate of 3 HP/s. When downed, users and allies can even self-recover to get up.
9) Olivia
Ability: Healing Touch
With Olivia's Healing Touch passive skill, players who are revived by the user get up with an extra 30 HP. Although this does not provide any advantage to the user itself, it can be quite useful for teammates.
10) Notora
Ability: Racer's Blessing
When driving a vehicle, Notora's passive ability restores the HP of all teammates inside the vehicle at a rate of 5 HP every 4.5 seconds. Other healthy recovery effects do not stack and this ability does not affect the user.
11) Thiva
Ability: Vital Vibes
When using Vital Vibes in Free Fire MAX, Thiva's rescue speed is increased by 10%. Upon a successful rescue, the user recovers 15 HP in 5 seconds.
This article reflects the personal views of the author.