List of Free Fire MAX characters that help players to recover HP (March 2022)

Generally, a Free Fire MAX player lands with 200 HP, which is considered full health. However, there are some Free Fire MAX characters whose abilities can increase this maximum HP to some extent. Obviously, a player with more HP can survive for longer, which is why it is always best to have as much HP as possible.

Every character in Free Fire MAX is given some skill or ability that helps in surviving the battle royale title. In this article, players will learn about the characters with the ability to recover HP.

Note: The abilities described below are at the lowest level of each Free Fire MAX character.

All Free Fire MAX characters with an ability to recover HP

1) Jota

Jota recovers HP after knocking down an enemy (Image via Garena)

Ability: Sustained Raids

Jota's passive ability in Free Fire MAX grants a little HP recovery if they land shots on an enemy, and recovers 10% HP if an enemy is knocked down. This can be a lifesaver while fighting within the zone.

2) Xayne

Xayne provides some HP temporarily which decays over time (Image via Garena)

Ability: Xtreme Encounter

Xayne provides 80 HP temporarily when activated, which decays over time. Additionally, it offers 80% increased damage to Gloo Walls and shields. The effect lasts for 15 seconds with a cooldown time of 150 seconds.

3) A124

A124 converts some EP to HP within a few seconds (Image via Garena)

Ability: Thrill of Battle

A124's ability helps you convert 20 EP into HP within 4 seconds of activation. Thanks to a low cooldown duration of only 10 seconds, players have a preference to use this ability.

4) Alok

Alok's aura restores HP with increased movement speed (Image via Garena)

Ability: Drop The Beat

With a cooldown time of 45 seconds, Alok's ability creates a 5-meter aura that increases movement speed by 10% and restores HP at a rate of 5 HP/s for 5 seconds. Players must note that similar effects are not stacked.

5) Leon

Leon recovers HP after surviving combat (Image via Garena)

Ability: Buzzer Beater

Leon's passive skill Buzzer Beater recovers 5 HP after surviving a gunfight. With this ability, it is easier to win a fight since players will have the option to hide for some time to recover HP before continuing combat.

6) K

K increases EP to HP conversion rate and recovers EP every few seconds (Image via Garena)

Ability: Master of All

K's active skill increases the maximum EP by 50 and then has two distinct modes: Jiu-jitsu Mode and Psychology Mode. In Jiu-jitsu Mode, allies within a 6-meter radius receive a 500% increase in EP conversion rate. While in Psychology Mode, the user recovers 3 EP every 2.2 seconds, up to 150 EP. Additionally, the mode switch cooldown duration is just 3 seconds.

7) Skyler

Skyler recovers HP after deploying Gloo walls (Image via Garena)

Ability: Riptide Rhythm

With a cooldown time of 60 seconds, Skyler releases a sonic wave forward, damaging 5 Gloo Walls within 50 meters. Additionally, each Gloo Wall deployed results in an increase of 4 HP. Recovery effects do not stack.

8) Dimitri

Dimitri's healing zone recovers HP for both user and allies (Image via Garena)

Ability: Healing Heartbeat

With a cooldown time of 85 seconds, Dimitri's ability creates a healing zone of 3.5-meters radius and lasts for 10 seconds. Inside, both users and allies recover HP at a rate of 3 HP/s. When downed, users and allies can even self-recover to get up.

9) Olivia

Olivia recovers HP for revived teammates (Image via Garena)

Ability: Healing Touch

With Olivia's Healing Touch passive skill, players who are revived by the user get up with an extra 30 HP. Although this does not provide any advantage to the user itself, it can be quite useful for teammates.

10) Notora

Notora helps to restore HP of teammates (Image via Garena)

Ability: Racer's Blessing

When driving a vehicle, Notora's passive ability restores the HP of all teammates inside the vehicle at a rate of 5 HP every 4.5 seconds. Other healthy recovery effects do not stack and this ability does not affect the user.

11) Thiva

Thiva recovers HP after a successful rescue (Image via Garena)

Ability: Vital Vibes

When using Vital Vibes in Free Fire MAX, Thiva's rescue speed is increased by 10%. Upon a successful rescue, the user recovers 15 HP in 5 seconds.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

Edited by Atul S