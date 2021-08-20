Thiva character in Free Fire: Abilities, how to get, and best pet combinations

The Free Fire 4th anniversary celebrations are now underway. The events included in the game offer attractive rewards for accomplishing a particular objective. One of the most desired and coveted items is the Thiva character, the in-game persona of Like Mike.

It was added right after the OB29 patch due to Free Fire's collaboration with Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike. However, it was not accessible until now.

Thiva character in Free Fire: Ability and steps to obtain

Thiva will be available for free (Image via Free Fire)

His ability is called Vital Vibes, improving the help-up speed by 5% at the first level. Additionally, players who revived will receive 15 health points in the next five seconds. The ability considerably improves as the level rises.

At the maximum level of 6, users’ help-up speed will be buffed to 20%, while the HP recovered after rescue stands at 40.

More importantly, Thiva being a passive character, can be easily incorporated into character combinations with other active characters like Alok, Chrono, and K.

How to obtain Thiva character

As announced earlier, he will be up for grabs for free on 28 August. Users just have to sign in to obtain the newly added character.

They can follow the instructions given below on the given date:

Open the event interface in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: They can open the 4th Anniversary Party interface by tapping on the icon on the right side.

Players need to click the login reward option (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Once the event interface has opened, gamers must tap on the login rewards option.

Users will find a claim button on 28 August (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Next, they should click the claim button to receive the character.

Best pet combinations with Thiva

3) Ottero

Ottero - Double Blubber (Image via Free Fire)

Double Blubber is one of the most helpful pet skills. When players equip this pet, they recover a certain amount of EP when using Treatment Guns or Med Kits.

The EP recovered is 65% of the HP gained. This EP can then be converted to HP. Furthermore, this EP conversion can be faster when this pet is used in a character combination with A124 or K.

2) Falco

Falco - Skyline Spree (Image via Free Fire)

Falco is an excellent pet for the Battle Royale mode, irrespective of the character. It buffs up the gliding speed after diving from the plane and opening the parachute by 45% and 50%, respectively.

The enhanced diving speed enables users to land faster, which helps them collect loot more quickly. However, the pet is not of much use in the Clash Squad mode.

1) Mr. Waggor

Mr. Waggor - Smooth Gloo (Image via Free Fire)

The Mr. Waggor pet is widely used in Free Fire due to its unique Smooth Gloo ability. At the highest level, it can provide a gloo wall grenade every 100 seconds if gamers have less than two of these.

The importance of gloo walls cannot be understated as a utility. It can provide cover in the open area and especially in the last few circles.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer