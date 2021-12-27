5 most underrated Free Fire characters of 2021

There are two major types of characters in Free Fire based on their abilities: the meta characters and the supporting characters. However, there is a third type as well. These characters are mostly underrated in-game and fly under the radar for most players.

Despite them being seldom picked, they have amazing abilities that deserve to be used more in-game

Note: The character abilities mentioned are at their maximum level

These Free Fire characters deserved more attention in 2021

5) Luqueta

Luqueta's ability in Free Fire is called 'Hat Trick.' It is passive in nature and increases the user's max HP by 50 in-game. When an opponent is eliminated, the user gains some HP. This is permanent and will last for the duration of the match.

This ability is perfect for solo players or those attempting a 1v4 match. The extra HP pool allows for more damage absorption and makes it easier to survive during gunfights.

4) Joseph

Joseph's ability in Free Fire is called 'Nutty Movement.' It is passive in nature and increases the movement and sprinting speed of the user by 20%. However, it is only activated if the user takes damage.

During combat, this ability opens up various tactical possibilities. Players can use the speed boost to flank opponents, chase down those running away or retreat to safety.

3) Miguel

Miguel's ability in Free Fire is called 'Crazy Slayer'. It is passive in nature and remains activated throughout the match. The user gains 80 EP for every elimination.

Having this skill is useful as players can ensure their EP is always full. Rather than using medkits or other abilities to actively heal, EPs can be used to slowly regenerate health.

2) Olivia

Olivia's ability in Free Fire is called 'Healing Touch.' It is passive and comes into effect when reviving fallen teammates. Players will immediately gain 70 HP upon being revived.

This ability comes in use during gunfights. Rather than wasting a medkit after being revived, players will passively gain a large chunk of HP. This effect can be applied as many times as needed.

1) Rafael

Rafael's ability in Free Fire is called 'Dead Silent.' It is passive and comes into effect while using snipers and marksman rifles. The user gains a silencing effect on their weapon. When enemies are hit and downed, they loss HP 45% faster.

This skill comes in handy when playing stealth or eliminating a team swiftly. Opponents will not have time to revive their teammates as the bleed out effect is too powerful.

Note: The list is in no particular order, and the article solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha