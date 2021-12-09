3 best Free Fire pets for healing and utility after OB31 update

Free Fire is a diverse and dynamic Mobile Battle Royale. Characters have different abilities, gun skins change the attributes of the weapon, and pets play a pivotal role on the battlefield.

Even though they do not engage in direct warfare, they provide players with buffs and bonuses. These abilities can change the tide of a gunfight and help players secure a Booyah.

While there are numerous pets in Free Fire, a few stand out for their ability to provide tactical support and healing. Knowing which ones to use in-game will help players immensely.

Note: All abilities mentioned are at the pets' maximum level.

Which are the best pets for healing and utility in Free Fire?

1) Rockie - 699 diamonds

Rockie's 'Stay Chill' ability reduces the cooldown time for characters' active abilities by 15%. This is a great pet for players who depend a lot on their character's ability in-game.

While it may not sound like much, 15% in reduction time is a lot, especially when using characters that already have abilities with low cooldown times. Players using DJ Alok and Dimitri will benefit greatly from this ability.

2) Robo - 699 diamonds

Robo is a great pet in general. All players can benefit from using his 'Wall Enforcement' ability. It provides an overhead shield to the gloo wall. This allows it to absorb a further 100 HP worth of damage before breaking apart.

Since gloo walls play a vital role in Free Fire, having stronger walls is very useful. During a rush or when caught in the open, the extra HP will be a saving grace. However, players will have to be vigilant of Skyler and Xayne, as their abilities can easily destroy gloo walls.

3) Ottero - 699 diamonds

Ottero's 'Double Blubber' ability is underrated in Free Fire. When using a medkit or treatment pistol, players will recover HP and some EP. The amount of EP recovered is equal to 65% of HP regained.

This ability allows players to gain EP for passive healing. During combat, players can rely on this stored EP to heal without having to use a medkit. When combined with a character such as A124, users can rapidly heal in-game.

Note: The list is in no particular order. The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

