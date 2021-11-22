Alok vs Dimitri: Which Free Fire character is better for ranked matches after OB30 update?

Ranked matches in Free Fire are the ultimate test of skill. The entire game rests on the ability of players to outperform their opponents. Even though skill plays a huge role, victory cannot be achieved without a good character.

DJ Alok and Dimitri are by far two of the best characters for ranked matches. Their abilities provide tactical support and healing. If used correctly, gamers can secure a Booyah in every game.

DJ Alok vs Dimitri: Abilities explained

1) DJ Alok - "I always wanted to bring light to people."

DJ Alok is one of the oldest characters in Free Fire. Aside from Chrono, he has been used most by professional players during ranked matches. His Drop the Beat active ability offers two significant buffs.

Upon activation, a 5-meter aura is created. Players within the radius will receive a 10% boost to movement and sprinting speed. It also restores 5 HP/second for a total of 5 seconds. It has a cooldown time of 45 seconds.

At the max level, the radius and cooldown time remains the same. However, sprinting and movement speeds are further increased to 15%. Healing is also buffed to 5 HP/second for 10 seconds.

2) Dimitri - "Let's get this party started!"

Dimitri was recently added to Free Fire, sending waves across the community. Much like his contemporaries, his ability focuses on survivability and healing. Healing Heartbeat offers two major buffs.

Upon activation, a 3.5-meter radius healing zone is created for 10 seconds. Players within the radius recover 3 HP/second. Additionally, those who have been knocked down can self-revive. There is a cooldown time of 85 seconds.

The radius remains the same at max level, but the cooldown time is reduced to 60 seconds. The ability also lasts longer and stays for a total of 15 seconds.

DJ Alok vs Dimitri: Combat uses in Free Fire

1) DJ Alok

DJ Alok's ability focuses on mobility and healing. During combat, users can move faster and absorb some damage without repercussions. The character serves as a tactical/healer class in Free Fire, perfect for rushes or closing the gap with enemies.

2) Dimitri

Dimitri's ability in Free Fire focuses more on healing and survival. During combat, if placed well, gamers can use his skill to help revive teammates without having to help them. This allows them to keep fighting unhindered.

DJ Alok vs Dimitri: Conclusion

Both Free Fire characters have their uses in-game. To state one is better than the other would be wrong, as it comes down to a personal choice.

However, when it comes to just healing, DJ Alok is the winner. Within the given duration of their respective abilities, he heals 5 HP more than Dimitri. While it's not a considerable amount, during a tense gunfight, every bit helps.

Note: The list is in no particular order, and the article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

