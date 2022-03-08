List of Free Fire MAX characters with active abilities in March 2022

Characters are among the most critical in-game elements included by developers in Free Fire MAX, and there is an array of them available to players. Most options can be purchased from the in-game store by spending the relevant currencies.

In essence, these characters are divided into two categories, based on the type of abilities they possess, active or passive. In the former, users must manually activate the ability on the battlefield, while the latter is always functioning.

Note: The abilities listed below are at the lowest level of each character in Free Fire MAX.

All characters in Free Fire MAX with active abilities

1) A124

A124 helps regain health points s(Image via Garena)

Ability: Thrill of Battle

Description: A124 is a robot made with modern technology.

A124’s unique ability in Free Fire MAX converts 20 EP into HP within 4 seconds. It has a 10-second cooldown after each use.

2) Alok

Alok helps restore HP and move faster (Image via Garena)

Ability: Drop the Beat

Description: Alok is a world-famous DJ, ready to drop a beat.

Alok creates a 5m aura when his ability is activated. The movement speed increases by 10%, and 5 HP/s is restored for 5 seconds. Effects do not stack, and there’s a cooldown time of 45 seconds.

3) Chrono

Chrono protects gamers from damage (Image via Garena)

Ability: Time Turner

Description: Chrono is a bounty hunter from another universe.

In Time Turner, an impenetrable force field gets created, blocking 800 damage. However, users will be unable to attack outside enemies from within the area. These effects last for 4 seconds, and there’s a cooldown duration of 180 seconds.

4) Clu

Clu reveals the location of enemies (Image via Garena)

Ability: Tracing Steps

Description: Clu is a modern-day private detective.

Upon activating the Tracing Steps ability in Free Fire MAX, the locations of enemies in the 50-meter range, those who are not in the prone or squat positions, are revealed. It lasts for 5 seconds and has a cooldown of 75 seconds. Additionally, enemy positions are shared with teammates.

5) Dimitri

Dimitri helps with recovery and to regain HP (Image via Garena)

Ability: Healing Heartbeat

Description: Dimitri is a world-renowned sound technology engineer.

Dimitri creates a healing zone that is 3.5 meters in diameter, and inside that, users and allies regain 3 HP/s. When downed, they will be able to self-recover and get up. The ability runs for 10 seconds and has a cooldown time of 85 seconds.

6) K

K’s ability has two parts (Image via Garena)

Ability: Master of All

Description: K is a professor and Jiu-jitsu expert.

In Master of All, the max EP increases by 50, and K’s ability also has two distinct modes: Jiu-jitsu and Psychology. When the former is active, gamers will be able to convert their EP at a 500% faster rate.

Meanwhile, the Psychology mode will replenish 3 EP every 2.2 seconds, up to a maximum of 150 EP. Switching between these modes has a 3-second cooldown.

7) Skyler

Skyler can deal with gloo walls effectively (Image via Garena)

Ability: Riptide Rhythm

Description: Skyler is a CEO and superstar.

Skyler unleashes a sonic wave that ends up damaging five gloo walls in a range of 50 meters. After using this, there’s a 60-second cooldown.

Secondly, each gloo wall deployed will increase HP recovery, beginning from four points. Recovery effects do not stack.

8) Steffie

Steffie reduces explosive and bullet damage (Image via Garena)

Ability: Painted Refuge

Description: Steffie is a pro graffiti artist.

Steffie’s skill in Free Fire MAX creates graffiti that reduces explosive damage by 15% and bullet damage by 5% for 5 seconds. It has a cooldown duration of 45-seconds.

9) Wukong

Wukong turns players into a bush (Image via Garena)

Ability: Camouflage

Description: Monkey King is Here!

With Wukong, users transform into a bush with a 20% reduction in movement speed, lasting 10 seconds. Each usage follows a 300-second cooldown but is reset when they take down an enemy.

It is also crucial to note that the transformation ends when the players engage in fights.

10) Xayne

Xayne damages shields, gloo walls, and gives temporary HP (Image via Garena)

Ability: Xtreme Encounter

Description: Xayne is an extreme sports athlete.

Xtreme Encounter gives 80 HP temporarily, i.e., it decays over time. Furthermore, there’s 80% increased damage to gloo walls and shields in Free Fire MAX.

The skill runs for 15 seconds, after which a cooldown time of 150-seconds takes place.

Edited by Ravi Iyer