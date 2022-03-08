List of Free Fire MAX characters with active abilities in March 2022

Characters are among the most critical in-game elements included by developers in Free Fire MAX, and there is an array of them available to players. Most options can be purchased from the in-game store by spending the relevant currencies.
In essence, these characters are divided into two categories, based on the type of abilities they possess, active or passive. In the former, users must manually activate the ability on the battlefield, while the latter is always functioning.
Note: The abilities listed below are at the lowest level of each character in Free Fire MAX.
All characters in Free Fire MAX with active abilities
1) A124
Ability: Thrill of Battle
Description: A124 is a robot made with modern technology.
A124’s unique ability in Free Fire MAX converts 20 EP into HP within 4 seconds. It has a 10-second cooldown after each use.
2) Alok
Ability: Drop the Beat
Description: Alok is a world-famous DJ, ready to drop a beat.
Alok creates a 5m aura when his ability is activated. The movement speed increases by 10%, and 5 HP/s is restored for 5 seconds. Effects do not stack, and there’s a cooldown time of 45 seconds.
3) Chrono
Ability: Time Turner
Description: Chrono is a bounty hunter from another universe.
In Time Turner, an impenetrable force field gets created, blocking 800 damage. However, users will be unable to attack outside enemies from within the area. These effects last for 4 seconds, and there’s a cooldown duration of 180 seconds.
4) Clu
Ability: Tracing Steps
Description: Clu is a modern-day private detective.
Upon activating the Tracing Steps ability in Free Fire MAX, the locations of enemies in the 50-meter range, those who are not in the prone or squat positions, are revealed. It lasts for 5 seconds and has a cooldown of 75 seconds. Additionally, enemy positions are shared with teammates.
5) Dimitri
Ability: Healing Heartbeat
Description: Dimitri is a world-renowned sound technology engineer.
Dimitri creates a healing zone that is 3.5 meters in diameter, and inside that, users and allies regain 3 HP/s. When downed, they will be able to self-recover and get up. The ability runs for 10 seconds and has a cooldown time of 85 seconds.
6) K
Ability: Master of All
Description: K is a professor and Jiu-jitsu expert.
In Master of All, the max EP increases by 50, and K’s ability also has two distinct modes: Jiu-jitsu and Psychology. When the former is active, gamers will be able to convert their EP at a 500% faster rate.
Meanwhile, the Psychology mode will replenish 3 EP every 2.2 seconds, up to a maximum of 150 EP. Switching between these modes has a 3-second cooldown.
7) Skyler
Ability: Riptide Rhythm
Description: Skyler is a CEO and superstar.
Skyler unleashes a sonic wave that ends up damaging five gloo walls in a range of 50 meters. After using this, there’s a 60-second cooldown.
Secondly, each gloo wall deployed will increase HP recovery, beginning from four points. Recovery effects do not stack.
8) Steffie
Ability: Painted Refuge
Description: Steffie is a pro graffiti artist.
Steffie’s skill in Free Fire MAX creates graffiti that reduces explosive damage by 15% and bullet damage by 5% for 5 seconds. It has a cooldown duration of 45-seconds.
9) Wukong
Ability: Camouflage
Description: Monkey King is Here!
With Wukong, users transform into a bush with a 20% reduction in movement speed, lasting 10 seconds. Each usage follows a 300-second cooldown but is reset when they take down an enemy.
It is also crucial to note that the transformation ends when the players engage in fights.
10) Xayne
Ability: Xtreme Encounter
Description: Xayne is an extreme sports athlete.
Xtreme Encounter gives 80 HP temporarily, i.e., it decays over time. Furthermore, there’s 80% increased damage to gloo walls and shields in Free Fire MAX.
The skill runs for 15 seconds, after which a cooldown time of 150-seconds takes place.