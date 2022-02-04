5 best Free Fire character combinations with Skyler for aggressive players

Character combinations are one of the most crucial aspects of Free Fire. Many players who prefer aggressive gameplay take Skyler as the base for the combination courtesy of his incredible active ability – Riptide Rhythm.

At the lowest level, Skyler launches a sonic wave forward, damaging five Gloo Walls within a 50-meter radius. There is a 60-second cooldown. Furthermore, every Gloo Wall that a player deploys will result in an increase in HP recovery starting at 4 points. The recovery effects do not stack.

Top 5 character combinations guide with Skyler in Free Fire

5) Skyler + Maro + Laura + Rafael

The combination can be used for engaging in long-range fights (Image via Garena)

Maro: Falcon Fervor

With Maro equipped, the damage rises by up to 5% as the distance increases. Additionally, the percentage of damage done to marked adversaries increases by 1%.

Laura: Sharp Shooter

Laura's 'Sharp Shooter' improves the player's accuracy is by 10% when scoped in, making gamers more precise.

Rafael: Dead Silent

Rafael's ability gives a silencing effect when utilizing snipers and marksman rifles. Enemies that get knocked down lose health 20% faster.

4) Skyler + Kelly + Shirou + Wolfrahh

Users can use this in Free Fire too (Image via Garena)

Kelly: Dash

'Dash' increases the overall sprinting speed by 1%, eventually becoming 6% at the max level.

Shirou: Damage Delivered

An adversary within a range of 80 meters is tagged for six seconds if they hit the user. There's a 50% increase in armor penetration on that enemy on the first shot. The ability has a 25-second cooldown.

Wolfrahh: Limelight

Wolfrahh is an excellent choice as well, and with every additional observer or kill, the damage from headshots reduces by 3%, up to 25%. Damage to the enemy's limbs increases by 3%, up to 15%.

3) Skyler + Hayato + Dasha + Otho

This set of characters fit well with Skyler (Image via Garena)

Hayato: Bushido

Hayato's 'Bushido' ability enhances armor penetration by 7.5% when maximum health drops by 10%.

Dasha: Partying On

Dasha's ability, 'Partying On', cuts fall damage by 30% and recovery time from falls by 60%. The recoil's buildup and the maximum recoil get reduced by 6%.

Otho: Memory Mist

Using Otho's 'Memory Mist', all foes within 25 meters are revealed when gamers take down an enemy in Free Fire.

2) Skyler + D-bee + Leon + Luqueta

This is a balanced combination (Image via Garena)

D-bee: Bullet Beats

With D-bee's ability, the movement speed and accuracy in Free Fire will increase by 5% and 20% if the player moves while shooting.

Leon: Buzzer Beater

If gamers survive combat, they regain five health. The number becomes 30 when the character is at the highest level.

Luqueta: Hat Trick

With Luqueta's Hat Trick, the max health gets raised by 10, up to 50 with every kill Free Fire players manage to get during the match.

1) Skyler + Jota + Jai + Moco

This might be the best combination for Skyler in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Jota: Sustained Raids

Jota restores health when gamers hit an opponent using a gun. Additionally, 10% of health is restored when players take down a foe.

Jai: Raging Reload

'Raging Reload' reloads magazine by 30% if gamers take down an enemy with a gun from AR, SMG, SG, or Pistol category.

Moco: Hacker's Eye

Moco's ability tags opponents for 2 seconds after the players shoot them in Free Fire. The location gets shared with the teammates as well.

Note: The choice of combination varies from user to user, and the ones listed above are based on the writer's opinion. Additionally, the abilities stated are at the lowest level.

