BGMI A1 Royale Pass: Price, rewards, end date, and how to get

After the grand success of the 2.5 update, Krafton has released the 2.7 update in BGMI. Millions of battle royale fans across the country have already updated the game to the latest variant, as the new version brings many new features. However, the craze for the new A1 Royale Pass is unmatched as the Indian gaming community has eagerly awaited its arrival since Krafton's initial announcement about its addition.

This article explains how players can purchase the AI Royal Pass and the rewards that come along with it.

How do BGMI players purchase the A1 Royale Pass?

The pass is based on the Roaring Rampage theme and was introduced to BGMI earlier today. Gamers can access it and get hold of the exclusive rewards until October 2, 2023 (5:29 am IST).

Those looking to purchase the new A1 Royale Pass can access it in two variants. They can purchase the monthly version (rewards divided into two parts: 1-50 and 51-100 ranks) or the full version by spending UC. The Elite Pass of the monthly version can be purchased for 360 UC, while the full version can be purchased for 720 UC.

Meanwhile, the Elite Pass Plus variant can be purchased for 960 UC (monthly version) and 1920 UC (full version).

Best-ranked rewards added in the new A1 Royale Pass in BGMI

The A1 RP has 100 ranks. Each contains interesting rewards (in both paid and free sections).

Here's a look at the best rewards that BGMI players can get upon purchasing the new A1 RP:

RP Rank 1: Precision Artistry DP-28 and Neon Slayer Set

RP Rank 5: Neon Slayer cover

RP Rank 10: Blaster Tank Mythic Crystal Piece (available in the free RP tab) and Ultramarine Pterosaur skin

RP Rank 15: Cute Battle Emote (available in the free RP tab) and Serpentine Gaze Plane Finish

RP Rank 20: Steel Morpher Helmet

RP Rank 25: Labyrinth Beast Parachute (available in the free RP tab)

RP Rank 30: Tangerine Drake Emote, Pearlescent Upgrade card (available in the free RP section), and Violet Eclipse Thompson SMG

RP Rank 40: Tangerine Drake Set

RP Rank 45: Pearlescent Upgrade card (available in the free RP tab)

RP Rank 50: Ember Prowler Cover (available in the free RP tab) and Drakonbane Remnant Machete - Level 1

RP Rank 55: Brass Bovine MG3 and Joyful Debut Emote (available in the free RP tab)

RP Rank 60: Pixel Kitty Backpack

RP Rank 65: A1 Avatar and Cutie Tanky Ornament

RP Rank 70: Violet Eclipse Sidecar Motorcycle and Ember Prowler Set (available in the free RP tab)

RP Rank 75: Pearlescent Upgrade card (available in the free RP tab)

RP Rank 80: Fun Astronaut SLR (available in the free RP tab), Specter Slayer Emote, and Secret Runes Stun Grenade

RP Rank 90: Swiftshooter M16A4

RP Rank 95: Pearlescent Upgrade card (available in the free RP tab)

RP Rank 100: Specter Slayer Set

With numerous rewards up for grabs, Krafton will be hoping that many old players return to playing BGMI and purchase the new A1 RP.