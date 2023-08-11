BGMI Dragon Ball Super Discovery event: How to get free characters of Son Goku, Vegeta, Frieza, and other rewards 

Following the grand success of the 2.5 update in BGMI, Krafton decided to give a green flag to the release of the 2.7 update on August 9. The update has brought in several new features to massively enhance the BR gaming experience of users across the country. Millions of gamers are flocking to the title to enjoy the new Dragon Ball Super theme mode (exclusively available on the maps of Erangel, Sanhok, and Livik).

Players also have the option to tread on the virtual battlegrounds by changing into a Dragon Ball Super character (like Son Goku, Vegeta, and Frieza) of their preference. The characters can be obtained from the Dragon Ball Super Discovery event present in the Events section.

Everything that BGMI players need to know about the new Dragon Ball Super Discovery event

Following the norm set during the Spiderman, Evangelion, and Jujutsu Kaisen events in the first few months of 2022, the new Dragon Ball Super Discovery event has made its way into Battlegrounds Mobile India. The new event has 99 stages and requires gamers to play the Dragon Ball Super-themed classic mode matches daily and earn rare exploration points (up to 120 points per day).

The collaboration event is already live in BGMI and will continue until October 11, 05:29 am IST.

The gathered exploration points will help them to unlock different stages containing specific rewards. Gamers can easily obtain exclusive time-limited mythic outfits, emotes, and other cosmetics upon leveling up the stages.

The main attractions of this Dragon Ball Super Discovery event in BGMI are placed in two crates - Dragon Ball Super Crate A and Dragon Ball Super Crate B. These crates are accessible using the Dragon Ball Exclusive Crate Coupon or by spending UC (available at a 50% discount). Here's an overview of the unique rewards available in the two crates:

Dragon Ball Super Crate A

Son Goku Character Set

Vegeta Character Set

Super Siyan Son Goku Character Set

Super Saiyan Vegeta Character Set

Frieza Character Set

Release Ki Emote

Frieza Style Set

Frieza Style Cover

Parachute Trail (Green)

Parachute Trail (Pink)

Classic Crate Coupon Scrap (x1, x2, and x3)

Son Goku Graffiti (x1 and x2)

Vegeta Grafitti (x1 and x2)

Silver Fragments (x5 and x10)

Dragon Ball Super Crate B

Ultimate Gohan Character Set

Piccolo Character Set

Upgradable Shenron DP-28

Kintoun

Bulma's Motorcycle

Material

Mini Material Pieces

Parachute Trail (Green)

Parachute Trail (Pink)

Classic Crate Coupon Scrap (x1, x2, and x3)

Super Saiyan Graffiti

Shenron Gift

Silver Fragments (x5 and x10)

BGMI players must, however, remember that Crate B is currently locked and will be unlocked after 26 days. Since the event is modeled on that of PUBG Mobile, the rewards of Crate B have been noted accordingly.