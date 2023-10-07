Krafton to discontinue multiple features and promotions before the release of BGMI 2.8 update

A few hours ago, Krafton India published a notice on BGMI's official discord server and in the game, highlighting that the company is prompted to remove several ongoing promotions and events from the game soon. The announcement from the developer has already caused a great deal of buzz amongst millions of Battlegrounds Mobile India players across the country.

The announcement notice can be found by tapping the microphone icon in the game.

Several events and promotions will no longer be available in BGMI

While Krafton has decided to discontinue various in-game events and promotions, they haven't disclosed any particular reason for the same. This happens to be the first time that any such notice has arrived from the developer before the removal of any event or promotion.

Snippet showing the recent notice from Krafton India (Image via Sportskeeda)

Addressed to BGMI fans, the notice began:

"Due to an unforeseen circumstance, a list of promotions and events will be discontinued on Oct 8 at 23:59 (UTC), more details on this posted below."

Here's a look at the list of events and promotions that will be removed from BGMI (timings in UTC):

1. Aston Martin Speed Drift (event) - 2023/9/1 00:00:00 to 2023/10/08 23:59:59 instead of 2023/10/9 23:59:59

2. Marmoris X-Suit (promotion) - 2023/8/23 00:00:00 to 2023/10/8 23:59:59 instead of 2023/10/9 23:59:59

3. Dragon Ball Discovery (collaboration event with Dragon Ball Super) - 2023/8/10 00:00:00 to 2023/10/08 23:59:59 instead of 2023/10/10 23:59:59

4. Ancient Crate – Psychophage Set (promotion) - 2023/9/6 00:00:00 to 2023/10/08 23:59:59 instead of 2023/10/17 23:59:59

Players must remember that since all the aforementioned timings are in UTC, the events and promotions will be discontinued at 5:30 a.m. IST on September 9. Krafton has urged players to take advantage of the remaining opportunities to grab rewards from these events before they expire. They have also thanked players for their unwavering support since the title's return to the Indian gaming market.

Quite interestingly, the announcement arrives days before the expected release of the upcoming 2.8 update in Battlegrounds Mobile India. This can be an indication that the developer is tirelessly working to roll out the update in the forthcoming days.

However, it has to be noted that no official announcement regarding the release of the BGMI 2.8 update has come from Krafton India to date.