BGMI 2.8 update APK download link for Android devices

BGMI made a heroic comeback to the Indian mobile gaming market in May 2023. Since then, Krafton India has released two updates, both of which were successful. However, to build on this success, the developers have given a thumbs up to the release of the new 2.8 update. The patch is currently available for download, and millions of gamers are looking to install it on their devices.

Going by the norm of the previous few updates, Krafton recently released a new video featuring well-known streamers to highlight the major changes in the latest 2.8 update. The list of changes includes the arrival of the new Zombies Edge mode, upgrades to guns, classic mode improvements, Mythic Forge event, and more.

How to download BGMI 2.8 update on Android devices

Android and iOS device users can update the latest BGMI 2.8 update from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, respectively. Additionally, Android users across the country have the option of using APK files to complete the download. The developers strongly recommend that players only download an update via official channels. Furthermore, using a cracked or unofficial game client can lead to a ban.

Snippet showing details of BGMI 2.8 update in Google Play Store (Image via Google Play Store)

Hence, you should use the APK file on the official store and not the fake APK files available on the internet to acquire the latest version of the game. That being stated, here is the link to the 2.8 update on the Google Play Store:

BGMI 2.8 update Google Play Store Page: Click here.

You can follow the steps mentioned below to download and install the BGMI 2.8 update from the Google Play Store:

Use the link above above to navigate to the game’s official page on the Google Play Store. You can also perform a manual search for the game on the store. Click the update/install button at the top of the screen. Grant the required permissions, such as microphone and storage usage. Sign in using your preferred option. Download the resource files: Low Resource pack or HD Resource pack. Jump into the 2.8 version to enjoy the new features.

The 2.8 update can be easily installed on your Android device. However, you should ensure that you have adequate storage space and access to a stable internet connection (preferably a WiFi connection) for a hassle-free download.

Indian players can fight against zombies in the new BGMI 2.8 update

Zombies Edge mode is the main attraction in the new 2.8 version of Battlegrounds Mobile India. The mode celebrates the Halloween theme in the game and features different types of zombies like Berserkers and Rippers. Players can drop into new locations like Zombies Areas (Outposts) and Aerolith Labs to fight against the zombies using different Mutation Abilities - Gauntlet and Blade..