How to download BGMI 2.8 update on Android and iOS devices

Released in August, the 2.7 update featuring the Dragon Ball Super Collaboration mode was among the most successful patches in BGMI. However, it lasted until yesterday (October 9) and has paved the way for the release of the 2.8 update. Based on official announcements, the new version will have the Zombies Edge mode and will bring along plenty of new features, events, and cosmetics to elevate the BR gaming experience.

Latest BGMI 2.8 update is available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store for easy installation

Earlier today, Krafton India gave a green signal and started rolling out the 2.8 update for millions of gamers across the country.

Here's a look at the size of the update on different operating systems:

Andorid (Google Play Store): 303 MB

iOS (App Store): 2.6 GB

In addition, players will have to download installation packs that are an extra 30.5 MB (Android) and 33.3 MB (iOS). They will also have to choose between the Low Resource Pack (671 MB) and HD Resource Pack (401 MB) before signing into the updated version.

Battlegrounds Mobile India players across India can easily download the new 2.8 update from the virtual storefronts (Play Store and App Store). However, Android users who wish to install the BGMI 2.8 APK also have the option to download it by visiting the title's official website.

Steps to download the latest BGMI 2.8 update on Android and iOS devices

Downloading the new 2.8 update from the Apple App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android) is simple. Follow the step-by-step process mentioned below to install the updated title. After that, you can experience all the new features of the update (including the Zombies Edge mode) in BGMI.

Step 1: Based on your device's OS, visit the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Alternatively, visit Battlegrounds Mobile India's official website and select Play Store or App Store button to visit the storefront.

Step 2: Tap on the search box and type Battlegrounds Mobile India/Battlegrounds India. Select the pertinent search result (usually the one that appears first).

Step 3: Based on the availability of the title on your Android or iOS device, tap on the "Install" or "Update" button to start downloading the latest 2.8 version. The download timing will depend on the speed of your Broadband connection/WiFi.

Step 4: Following a successful update, allow microphone and storage access.

Step 5: Once the BGMI 2.8 patch is successfully installed, sign in using your preferred login method (Google Play Games, Twitter, or Facebook). iOS users can also log in to the latest 2.8 version using their Apple ID and access the Game Center.

Step 6: Click on the in-game "Download" section and download the necessary resource packages and other files.

Those trying to download the latest October patch on an emulator can also follow the steps mentioned above. However, they must install a reliable Android emulator first.