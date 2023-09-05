PUBG Mobile 2.8 update: Android and iOS download size

PUBG Mobile, arguably the most popular battle royale game, is back with a new 2.8 update. The title has just dropped the APK of its upcoming patch update, much to players' delight. As per news on Tencent's website, the update will start rolling out on September 5, 2023, at 7:30 and should be available for everyone by September 7, 2023.

However, gamers have plenty of questions regarding the PUBG Mobile 2.8 update, including its source and download size. This article will address all those queries

PUBG Mobile 2.8 update download size

Expand Tweet

The latest addition will be a big one, as it arrives with some amazing new features. So, ensure you have sufficient storage space for the update. Here are the possible iOS and Android update sizes for the BR title:

iOS Update Size: 1.93 GB

1.93 GB Android Update Size: 846.64 MB (Regular APK Size) and 634 MB (Compact APK Size)

PUBG Mobile 2.8 update: Downloading links and how to download

2.8 update APK downloading link, and more (Image via Tencent games)

PUBG Mobile has thrilled players with many collaborative events and unique features with every new update. The PUBG Mobile 2.8 update will also be packed with plenty of new additions.

Timing of the rollouts of PUBG's latest update: the timing for both the App Store and Google Play store are similar (Image via Tencent Games)

The latest PUBG Mobile update will go live in digital storefronts on September 5, 2023, at 11:00 (UTC), in Vietnam, on September 6, 2023, at 2:00 (UTC) in Korea, Japan, and at 3:00 (UTC) in Taiwan, and will arrive on the global server on September 7, 2023, at 2:00 UTC.

You can download the game from the Google Play Store at this link. iOS users can download the game here, while those seeking the APK can visit this website.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to download the latest update;

Step 1: Open the favorable website based on the operating system of your device.

Open the favorable website based on the operating system of your device. Step 2: Click on the Install button to download the game.

Click on the Install button to download the game. Step 3: Complete the installation steps to play the game.

The current version of Players Unknown Battlegrounds features some special Dragon Ball Super-themed maps and other additions thanks to the collaboration with the iconic anime. Explore all the latest news regarding this title.