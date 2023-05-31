Free Fire OB40 update: APK link, download size and more

Garena’s most popular battle royale (BR) title, Free Fire, has recently released the latest OB40 update, offering exciting content for gamers and loyal fans. The developers have given all the indications regarding the new additions to the game in their latest patch highlights. Additionally, the announcement from the developers about omitting maintenance breaks in the future has captured the gaming community's attention.

Even though fans are eager to access the new Free Fire OB40 update, many are still trying to find more information, such as the APK link, the download size, and more. Thus, this article will focus on helping the fans of the BR title get all the information they need about the new update.

APK link, download size, and everything you need to know about Free Fire OB40 Update

OB40 Advance Server of the game has been online since May 19 and was concluded on May 29, 2023. The APK file is easily accessible on the official website of the game's Advanced Server.

Visit the website to download and install the APK file. The download size of the APK File is 64 MB, and the size of the OBB file is 314 MB.

OB40 Advance Server APK File Download Link: https://freefiremobile-a.akamaihd.net/advance/package/FFadv_66.32.0_0517_ID.apk

Download and installation guide of the Free Fire OB40 Update

Here is a step-by-step guide to help you download and install the latest update to the game.

Step 1: Download the APK file for the Advance Server from the link above.

Download the APK file for the Advance Server from the link above. Step 2: After downloading the APK file, you can install the server on your device using the “Install from Unknown Source” setting.

After downloading the APK file, you can install the server on your device using the “Install from Unknown Source” setting. Step 3: Once the installation is done, boot it up and sign in as a “Guest” using the same option. Then enter the Activation Code to access the test server and check out the different features.

Free Fire OB40 Activation Code (Image via Garena)

Players should note that they can access the Activation Code after registration. Therefore, be attentive during the registration process to avoid missing out on the code.

Some benefits of the Free Fire OB40 Update

There are some amazing benefits to the new OB40 update of the game. The game has already announced the arrival of a new character, a new pet, and more with the latest update. However, there is a lot more to it.

Improved and fairer gameplay: With some new weapons, gameplay mechanics, and attachments, the new update will enhance gameplay experiences for the players. The new update also brings a new anti-cheat system to help the players get a fair shot at winning the game without worrying about hackers ruining their experiences.

With some new weapons, gameplay mechanics, and attachments, the new update will enhance gameplay experiences for the players. The new update also brings a new anti-cheat system to help the players get a fair shot at winning the game without worrying about hackers ruining their experiences. Better Graphics: Free Fire has improved its graphics with every update. The Training Island and other UI and UX improvements give the game a better and more polished look.

The Free Fire OB40 update is now live and ready to play. Download the new update from the link provided and enjoy the battle royale title with updated graphics and immersive gameplay with India's top Free Fire gamers.

