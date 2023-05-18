When will the Free Fire OB40 Advance Server end? List of features and more details

Free Fire (FF) is Garena’s most popular battle royale title, and the developers are constantly bringing in new updates to keep things exciting for the community. Garena has brought a bi-monthly program where it updates the game every two months with refreshing new content. The last version was OB39 which was launched on March 22, and the new OB40 update is just around the corner.

This article will provide everything players are eager to know about OB40 update before its official launch. The details include when the new update will drop, for how long it will be active, a sneak peek at the list of features according to leaks, and more.

New Free Fire OB40 Advance Server: When will the program end?

Free Fire OB40 Advance Server has two different Login options (Image via Garena)

The new version of Garena's popular battle royale game, called OB40, is almost here. The team of developers has announced the arrival of the testing server, aka the Advance Server, for players to get a sneak peek of the content before its official launch.

As per the official information, it will begin on May 19 and conclude on May 29, 2023. So, it is evident that the OB40 version will hit the market within the first week of June.

Exploring features of Garena Free Fire OB40 Advance Server: Update leaks

A lot of dataminers have leaked information about the new features of the Free Fire OB40 Advanced Server. Here is what they have suggested about the new features of the client-server:

Many sources have suggested the possible inclusion of a new female character called Jota in the story of Free Fire. This character, as per the leaks, will have the unique ability to restore health after taking down opponents with shotguns or SMGs.

The new OB40 update will also bring in a fresh ranked season with new game modes, rewards, challenges, and more. As such, players can check out tips to get more kills in the ranked mode of the game.

The new update is expected to bring new improvements to the 4v4 gameplay of the Clash Squad mode. There is an expected inclusion of a vending machine in this game mode that will allow players to purchase weapons during the match.

The weapon balance will also change with the new update. While some will receive buffs, others will be nerfed. Players can also check out the Free Fire weapon tier list here for better results.

There is also an expected addition of a new bundle known as the “Assassin Bundle,” which will bring new character skins, weapon skins, and some other in-game items for the players.

These are some of the most expected features of the Free Fire OB40 Advanced Server.

The benefits of registering for the Advanced Server

There are a lot of benefits to registering for the Free Fire OB40 Advanced Server. Below are the best benefits of registration.

The players of the Advanced Server will get the chance to try the new features and updates before worldwide fans get access to them. This will give them an early advantage and insight into the new content of the game.

There are also some amazing in-game rewards, such as skins, costumes, and other in-game items, waiting for these players as a thank-you gift for their participation in the testing phase.

Here you can check out the steps to follow once the downloaded file of the latest FF OB40 Advance Server opens.

How to access the OB40 Advance Server?

As per the official announcement, Garena will provide the files for the client-server on their official website. Players can easily download the APK file directly from the website. However, they will need an Activation Code to access the application. They are supposed to receive these codes to access the file. However, here are some Activation Codes for players who have not received one yet.

These are some of the things fans were most eager to know about the new OB40 Advance Server of Free Fire. Use the Activation Codes and enjoy the first-hand experience of the new updates in the game before players worldwide get to play them. Meanwhile, remember to check out the best redeem codes for the game.

