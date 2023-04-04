One of the younger generation’s favorite shooting games is Garena Free Fire. The game has made the most of its opportunity to become more well-known by working with famous people and providing gamers with incredible experiences that keep them coming back. Getting the most kills is one of the game’s fundamental criteria. You will also benefit from increasing your K/D ratio if you strive for a rank. The best thing you can do to advance your position even more quickly is to get as many kills as possible in each game you play. Players must adjust and become more used to the game to increase their kill totals during the rank push.

Here are some of the best tips to help you improve the K/D ratio for players.

Not getting caught in Crossfires and four other crucial tips to get more kills in Free Fire (April 2023)

5) Try to land in a hot drop zone

If you want to get more kills, you must play aggressively right from the start. While you don’t want to take many risks and die soon in the game, having a good number of players around you is essential to get more kills.

If you want more kills in Free Fire, landing in a hot drop zone is a high-risk, high-gain bet. When you land in a hot drop zone, there will always be adversaries around. It would help if you exercised caution when trading in these areas to stay alive because other players will also look for your head.

4) Get familiar with the mid-range weapons

Now that you have successfully landed in a hot drop zone, you will need to focus on finding the right weapon for you. While long-range weapons like SVD and AWMs are excellent choices for players who like to camp, these will not be efficient in hot drop zone fights. So go for the short, especially the mid-range guns, to get more kills in Free Fire.

You can choose from many mid-range weapons in the Free Fire arsenal. Players may assist numerous opponents simultaneously while employing weapons like SCAR, Vector, and UMP without having their movement restricted. Pick your favorite mid-range weapon and master it to dominate the game.

3) Do get caught in a crossfire

When two players from different teams engage in a fight, players often get tempted to enter the crossfire with blazing guns and enjoy getting two kills simultaneously. But this is the wrong strategy if you want to gain more kills. As the survivor is always an easier target, let them complete the battle first.

Another reason to avoid firefights is that both teams will likely be there if two players are engaged in a battle. You will be gone in a blink if any of these teams or players involved in combat see you. Thus, delaying is preferable to regret.

2) Improve your shooting skills

Free Fire engagements have occasionally lasted far longer than anticipated. Players with limited supplies become more susceptible to their enemies in such battles. Every combat lasts less time when headshots are successful since they cause the most damage to the enemy’s health. With better shooting accuracy, each of your bullets will become a death sentence and kill the enemies faster.

1) Focus on finishing off one team or player at a time

Avoid taking on too much while playing Free Fire. It will be frightening for newcomers to see many squads reach the drop zone. In these circumstances, you must maintain your composure. Keep your attention on only one person or one team at a time. This is one of the finest methods to increase your kill total without significantly decreasing your survival chances.

