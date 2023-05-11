How to generate Free Fire OB40 Advance Server Activation Code

The Free Fire community always looks forward to the launch of the Advance Server since it showcases content that will be accessible in a future update. With the OB40 patch expected to be released towards the end of May, Garena has finally revealed the dates for the OB40 Advance Server. The server will essentially remain active for around 10 days, i.e., between May 19, 2023, and May 29, 2023.

Like in all the previous releases, players must get an Activation Code if they wish to gain access to the OB40 Advance Server. The only way they can acquire it is to complete the registration process on the test server’s official website.

Free Fire OB40 Advance Server: Steps to generate Activation Code

As mentioned earlier, you must complete the registration process if you wish to receive the Activation Code for the OB40 Advance Server.

The process of generating the Activation Code is pretty simple. You can follow the steps below to do so:

Step 1: Visit the official Advance Server website on any web browser accessible on your device. You can use this link (https://ff-advance.ff.garena.com) to head to the website directly.

Complete the login using one of the two platforms (Image via Garena)

Step 2: When you arrive at the website, use one of the two login options (Facebook or Google) to proceed.

Step 3: You will find a dialog box on the screen asking you to enter your email address to complete account creation. Once done, you can press the “Join Now!” button.

Click on the "Join Now!" button after you have inserted the email address (Image via Garena)

Step 4: The registration process will be complete, and you will soon see the Activation Code on the screen.

It is important to note that not everyone who completes the registration will be able to obtain the Activation Code. This is primarily because there is limited space available on the Advance Server.

Moreover, you should remember that there are no alternative ways to receive the code. This means you can only complete the registration and hope that the developers provide you with an Activation Code.

Download details of the Free Fire OB40 Advance Server

You may download the Advance Server starting from May 19 (Image via Garena)

Players can download the Free Fire OB40 Advance Server from the website on May 19, 2023. An APK file be provided to them, and it will have to be downloaded and installed. However, before doing so, they must ensure that there is sufficient storage space on their mobile devices.

iOS users will not be able to test the Advance Server's features as it is only available for the Android platform.

Disclaimer: With Free Fire being banned in India, players in the country are advised not to play the game on their devices. However, they can engage in the MAX variant of the battle royale title since it is not suspended.

