Free Fire OB40 update expected release date, Advance Server registration, and more details

Garena pushes out new Free Fire updates approximately every two months to improve its offering by introducing new features and enhancing pre-existing ones. The latest patch was the OB39 that was rolled out in March, and thus the OB40 update is at least a few weeks away.

Since the developers begin preparing for the update days before the official release, players get to test the content and express their views on it through the Advance Server.

For starters, it is a dedicated client that Garena opens for a while, allowing fans to experience new content. It comes out about two weeks before the update, enabling a thorough inspection of the features to ensure optimal quality.

Free Fire OB40 expected update and Advance Server details

Free Fire OB40 update is expected to become available on May 31 or June 1 (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire OB40 update is next in line and is estimated to go live on either May 31 or June 1. Garena is yet to officially announce the release date, but based on the pattern for the previous patches, this can be predicted with good enough accuracy.

The last few updates have either gone live on the day of completion of the Clash Squad ranked season or the day before. Garena holds extensive maintenance on patch days wherein the game's servers are taken offline for a few hours.

Advance Server details

The registrations for the Advance Server kick off a few days prior to the client's release. As of now, Garena is yet to officially announce the release date for the Free Fire OB40 Advance Server or its registration.

The timeline for the previous OB39 Advance Server (Image via Garena)

However, given the expected update date, it is possible that users will get the opportunity to test the features from mid-May 2023. Once the Advance Server is announced, here are the steps that players can follow to register themselves and get a chance to get their hands on an Activation Code:

Step 1: Load the Free Fire Advance Server website on any web browser.

Players are required to sign in to set up their account (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, use either a Facebook or Google account to set up an account on the website. It also becomes important to emphasize that having an in-game profile with the given platform is mandatory.

Step 3: Provide the required details to complete the registration. Subsequently, the application will be sent to Garena, and once passed, selected individuals will receive a code. It is worth noting that receiving this code is not guaranteed.

Upon the release of the OB40 Advance Server, players can download the APK from the official website. Additionally, they may utilize the code to get into the client post-installation.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions on Free Fire, Indian players should stay away from playing the game or its Advance Server. Instead, they may play the MAX version, which is not among the restricted applications.

